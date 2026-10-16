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Friday, October 16, 2026

Reuters: White House Gave Deadly Starlink Order

Reuters reported Thursday that the order to limit Starshield, the military-grade version of SpaceX's Starlink service that Ukrainian troops use for drone operations and battlefield communications, came from inside the White House, according to two U.S. officials and a Western official briefed on the matter.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 09:48 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/16

Status: user

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Musk suggested Trump restrict Ukraine's Starlink service, Telegraph reports.

Four sources familiar with the discussion said that Elon Musk approached U.S. President Donald Trump with the idea of slowing down Ukraine's Starlink service on the battlefield.[image or embed]

— The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) 2:26 PM Oct 16, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Of course he did.

He is Putins useful idiot.

He is a traitor to democracy and the United States.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-16 12:20 PM | Reply

Pres Zelenskyy dared to disagree with Vlad's poodle, so innocent people had to die... including a 6 year old girl in those attacks.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-16 01:35 PM | Reply

Trump denies ordering limits on Ukraine's Starshield as access returns with a 100 mph cap
www.msn.com

... Reuters' reporting rests on three officials speaking on condition of anonymity. They said leaders at the Defense Department received a message that the SpaceX-operated Starshield service for the Ukrainian military needed to be slowed, and that the instruction originated inside the White House.

What the officials did not say is just as significant. They did not identify who issued the directive or who was responsible for implementing it. The White House, for its part, did not answer questions about whether administration officials other than the president had ordered the restrictions.
Trump's role is disputed

A senior US official told Reuters, in comments also reported by Bloomberg, that President Donald Trump did not order any limitations on Ukraine's access to Starshield. "No such request was ever made by the president," the official said Thursday.

That denial narrows the question without closing it. If the order came from inside the White House but not from Trump personally, the identity of whoever authorized limits on a wartime ally's communications system remains unknown. That gap is likely to draw scrutiny from Congress, where members of both parties have previously pressed administrations on how much control Washington exercises over Ukraine's satellite access. ...


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-16 01:56 PM | Reply

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