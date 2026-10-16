Reuters: White House Gave Deadly Starlink Order

Trump denies ordering limits on Ukraine's Starshield as access returns with a 100 mph cap

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What the officials did not say is just as significant. They did not identify who issued the directive or who was responsible for implementing it. The White House, for its part, did not answer questions about whether administration officials other than the president had ordered the restrictions.

Trump's role is disputed



A senior US official told Reuters, in comments also reported by Bloomberg, that President Donald Trump did not order any limitations on Ukraine's access to Starshield. "No such request was ever made by the president," the official said Thursday.



That denial narrows the question without closing it. If the order came from inside the White House but not from Trump personally, the identity of whoever authorized limits on a wartime ally's communications system remains unknown. That gap is likely to draw scrutiny from Congress, where members of both parties have previously pressed administrations on how much control Washington exercises over Ukraine's satellite access. ...