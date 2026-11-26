... President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner praised Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview released Wednesday, describing him as a "grandmaster of politics" and suggesting the Russian leader is interested in turning over a new leaf with the United States.
Kushner, who, alongside U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, has been tasked with negotiating an end to Russia's war in Ukraine, offered his assessment of Putin during an appearance on MD Meets, a podcast hosted by Mathias Dpfner, the CEO of Axel Springer.
"Going into the meetings, President Putin is very organized. People can like what he's done. They can not like what he's done, but he's definitely a grandmaster of politics. He's a historic figure," Kushner said. "He's always very, very well prepared. He's very thoughtful."
Kushner continued to describe Putin's attentiveness during their meetings before suggesting the Russian leader's ambitions extend beyond ending the war in Ukraine.
"Steve and my assessment is that he not only wants peace, but he wants to try and change the relationship with America, and he does want to try and see if there's maybe a way to start a new beginning," he said.
Kushner acknowledged, however, that Putin's intentions remain uncertain, while still arguing that engaging with adversaries is a necessary step toward resolving conflicts. ...