'This isn't about fairness or who's right or wrong': Jared Kushner on the US role in peace talks

www.politico.com



White House envoy and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner credits Vladimir Putin with showing restraint in Ukraine.



He insists the U.S. has done nothing to pressure the Ukrainians, despite cutbacks in aid and pauses in weapons shipments and intelligence sharing.



And despite nearly five years of war between Russia and Ukraine that have killed hundreds of thousands of people, Kushner says he thinks peace is possible -- if both sides can put past blame aside and embrace economic opportunity. It's a lesson he says also applies in other conflicts he's worked to resolve, such as the one between Israel and the Palestinians.



"This isn't about fairness or who's right or wrong. It's about how do we end the killing and create a better life for people going forward," Kushner told Mathias Dpfner, CEO of POLITICO's parent company Axel Springer, for an episode of Dpfner's "MD Meets" podcast that went online Wednesday.



He added that his focus is on dealing with leaders and the world as they are. "We can't wind back the clock, right?" he said. "So I think about this as almost like a golf analogy. We have to play the ball where it lies." ...