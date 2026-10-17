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Saturday, October 17, 2026

Musk Approached Trump to Slow Down Starlink in Ukraine

SpaceX founder had publicly blamed president for chaos over restrictions, but sources say he initiated them ...

Posted by Corky at 06:33 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/17

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

TELEGRAPH: Trump & Musk conspired to throttle Starlink and make Ukraine more vulnerable to Russian attacks -- then Musk tried to blame only Trump. Putin wins again, as usual. Russia was never a hoax. www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2 ...

[image or embed]

-- The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 3:30 PM Â· Oct 16, 2026

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"Elon Musk approached US President Donald Trump with a proposal to limit the speed of Starlink satellite communications in Ukraine, disrupting Kyiv's ability to counter Russian drone attacks, The Telegraph reported on 16 October, citing four sources familiar with the discussions.

According to The Telegraph, Trump agreed with Musk's suggestion, paving the way for the Pentagon to impose restrictions on Starshield, the military-grade version of SpaceX's satellite network used by Ukrainian forces.

The report contradicts Musk's public claim that the US military and ultimately Trump were responsible for deciding any limits on the system.

However, Trump denied that either he or Musk was responsible for Ukraine losing access, while an anonymous US official told AFP that the president had not requested the reduction in service.

According to The Telegraph, a senior source said Musk had become concerned about potential backlash from European consumers following the restrictions.

A high-ranking European official and two Ukrainian sources reportedly corroborated the account that Musk and Trump were both involved in the decision."

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-16 09:49 PM | Reply

@#1 ... A high-ranking European official and two Ukrainian sources reportedly corroborated the account that Musk and Trump were both involved in the decision. ...

Yet both Pres Trump and Mr Musk seem to be lying about their involvement?

Why might that be?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-17 02:22 PM | Reply

Another view ...

SpaceX Starlink cuts hobbled Ukraine before Russian bombardment
nationalpost.com

... Restrictions on Ukraine's use of SpaceX's satellite technology came just weeks after its forces relied on the network for a surprising and successful counter-offensive that retook critical territory from Russian forces.
Article content

The temporary limits landed ahead of a fresh Russian bombardment, hobbling Ukraine's air defense interceptors -- which rely on a militarized version of SpaceX's Starlink known as Starshield -- and spurring a blame game as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused President Donald Trump and SpaceX chief Elon Musk of allowing it to happen.

Amid fresh outrage from U.S. lawmakers about the Russian attack and simmering White House frustration about Kyiv's long-range strikes on Russian energy facilities, what was less obvious was just how essential the Starshield platform was to Ukraine's recent efforts pushing back Russian forces inside its own territory.

That campaign -- known as Operational Vivaldi -- concluded this month after liberating more than a dozen Ukrainian settlements, preventing Russian forces from capturing all of the crucial Donetsk region. Ukrainian forces used the satellite terminals to remotely drive drones, bombs and robots both into and behind the Kremlin's forces, where they destroyed heavily fortified positions and isolated Russia's logistics hubs.
Article content

The unit responsible said last month that Starlink was the primary platform it used to carry out the operation.

"We're dependent on Starlink to maintain connectivity of our people, command centers, soldiers, drones," said John Roberts, a senior U.S. military adviser to the Ukrainian third army corps, which launched Vivaldi. "As a product we love it and want to keep using it. There's not an alternative that's as easy to use." ...

[emphasis mine]

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-17 02:37 PM | Reply

@#3 ... what was less obvious was just how essential the Starshield platform was to Ukraine's recent efforts pushing back Russian forces inside its own territory. ...

Especially after Pres Trump had a phone call with Pres Putin just before the Starlink slowdown was put into effect.


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-17 07:35 PM | Reply

No...Trump is definitely not a Russia Op and Putin's bitch...

Definitely not...

------- Traitors. ALL of MAGA are Pedo Traitors.

#5 | Posted by Sycophant at 2026-10-17 07:45 PM | Reply

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