Musk Approached Trump to Slow Down Starlink in Ukraine

"Elon Musk approached US President Donald Trump with a proposal to limit the speed of Starlink satellite communications in Ukraine, disrupting Kyiv's ability to counter Russian drone attacks, The Telegraph reported on 16 October, citing four sources familiar with the discussions.



According to The Telegraph, Trump agreed with Musk's suggestion, paving the way for the Pentagon to impose restrictions on Starshield, the military-grade version of SpaceX's satellite network used by Ukrainian forces.



The report contradicts Musk's public claim that the US military and ultimately Trump were responsible for deciding any limits on the system.



However, Trump denied that either he or Musk was responsible for Ukraine losing access, while an anonymous US official told AFP that the president had not requested the reduction in service.



According to The Telegraph, a senior source said Musk had become concerned about potential backlash from European consumers following the restrictions.



A high-ranking European official and two Ukrainian sources reportedly corroborated the account that Musk and Trump were both involved in the decision."