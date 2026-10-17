Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Saturday, October 17, 2026

Reported Attacks on Ships Around Hormuz Reach Record Highs

The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) monitoring agency said at least ten vessels have been attacked in or near the Strait of Hormuz since last Sunday, a weekly high since war broke out in February ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 11:31 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/18

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Pedo 47 Can’t Stop Praising Men’s Bodies (1 comments) ...

Deadly fire breaks out at Canada military base (6 comments) ...

Ramaswamy Campaign Ad Features Sex Offender (2 comments) ...

Reported Attacks on Ships Around Hormuz Reach Record Highs (4 comments) ...

ICE Thugs Target Suspect Who Died Years Ago (1 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Yikes. In a desperate-sounding video, CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper insists the Strait of Hormuz is "controlled by the United States ... not Iran" and "open for business," despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

[image or embed]

-- MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 7:08 PM Â· Oct 16, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Worse, he chose to effectively stop protecting them. No counter-battery fire against drone and anti-ship missile sites. They can do whatever they want until election day.

#1 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-17 03:37 PM | Reply

It's as if the SECRETARY OF WAR is a complete incompetent dumbass.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-17 06:22 PM | Reply

Trump: US Has Total Control of Hormuz (August 2026)
www.newsmax.com

... President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States "has total control over the Strait of Hormuz," adding, "I think we will keep it." ...

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-17 06:25 PM | Reply

@#3

Well, if the US has total control over the Strait of Hormuz, why isn't the number of ships going through i near the levels before Pres Trump started his war of choice against Iran?

And, as a follow-up question... why is it so expensive to transit the Strait of late, specifically, but not limited to, insurance fees?




#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-17 06:28 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort