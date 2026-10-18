GOP Candidate Snaps when Confronted About Sex Offender in Campaign Ad

@#2 ... Republicans love sex offenders. ...



While I would not go that far at this point.



What I do see is a vetting process that has gone awry, or may even be non-existent.



Stated differently, the vetting process (or lack thereof) failed miserably in the goals it should have striven to attain.



I mean, just look at the fmr Press Sec Zacharia. How in the world did she pass any manner of a vetting process?



To me, this all seems to indicate that MAGA politicians are more concerned about unfettered adulation of Pres Trump than competence for the position.







