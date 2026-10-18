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Sunday, October 18, 2026

GOP Candidate Snaps when Confronted About Sex Offender in Campaign Ad

[Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek] Ramaswamy came under scrutiny this week after one of his campaign ads featured a video of the Republican candidate shaking hands with a male registered sex offender and complimenting his patriotic attire.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 07:31 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/18

Status: user

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News from the Pedophile Party: "The featured couple has created complications ... That's because Vernon Edwards--Patty's husband, who appears a few times in b-roll alongside her in the ad--is a registered sex offender."

[image or embed]

-- Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) 12:36 PM Â· Oct 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Oh,this ain't A Good Thing.

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-18 12:15 AM | Reply

Republicans love sex offenders.

Being in a campaign ad with a sex offender probably gained Swamy some additional votes.

Turds and SHRIMPdick are donating to his campaign.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-18 01:45 AM | Reply

@#2 ... Republicans love sex offenders. ...

While I would not go that far at this point.

What I do see is a vetting process that has gone awry, or may even be non-existent.

Stated differently, the vetting process (or lack thereof) failed miserably in the goals it should have striven to attain.

I mean, just look at the fmr Press Sec Zacharia. How in the world did she pass any manner of a vetting process?

To me, this all seems to indicate that MAGA politicians are more concerned about unfettered adulation of Pres Trump than competence for the position.



#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-18 01:51 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

more concerned about unfettered adulation of Pres Trump

And blonde. Don't forget blonde.

#4 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-18 02:10 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

The president is a criminal who was found guilty of sexual assault.

Republicans love sexual assault.

#5 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-18 04:13 AM | Reply

I wondered if the headline was referring to the president.

#6 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-18 06:03 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Hey, ALL REPUBLICANTS ARE PEDOS

#7 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-18 01:31 PM | Reply

According to The Bulwark, the ad featured Vernon Edwards, who pleaded guilty in 2006 to two counts of gross sexual imposition involving a girl under 13.

Another day, another righty pedo gets the spotlight.

#8 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-18 09:30 PM | Reply

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