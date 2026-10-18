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Sunday, October 18, 2026

Four Dead from Fire at Canada Military Base

A large fire near a Canadian military base in Alberta has killed and injured some people ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 10:33 PM | 14 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/18

Status: user

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#BREAKING Four soldiers dead and dozens injured in fire at Canada military base: PM Carney

[image or embed]

-- AFP News Agency (@en.afp.com) 12:39 PM Â· Oct 18, 2026

Comments

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It was an explosion ....

Fatalities reported following explosion and major fire at CFB Wainwright
westcentralonline.com

#1 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-18 12:27 AM | Reply

I've been watching air evacs for quite a while now. Must be a mess.

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-18 12:30 AM | Reply

@#2

Any knowledge of the cause yet?

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-18 12:43 AM | Reply

Any knowledge of the cause yet?

Nope. High winds made the fire take off. Lots of air ambulances. RCAF C-130 from Winnipeg landed about a half hour ago.

#4 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-18 12:46 AM | Reply

The event is now on global media ...

Major Canadian Military Base Hit by Tragic' Fire
www.newsweek.com


#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-18 01:28 AM | Reply

'Serious incident' at Alberta military base causes deaths and injuries, Canada officials say
www.theguardian.com

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-18 01:29 AM | Reply

MEDIVAC planes still in and out of the base. It's almost like there was a plane crash or something similar.

#7 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-18 01:56 AM | Reply

Steve Lookner cited unconfirmed reports that ordinance went off course during a live fire exercise and struck either a gas line or "oil well." Key word: unconfirmed ...

#8 | Posted by Karabekian at 2026-10-18 02:25 AM | Reply

He's still covering it live here:

www.youtube.com

#9 | Posted by Karabekian at 2026-10-18 02:31 AM | Reply

"At least 7 dead; dozens injured "

#10 | Posted by Karabekian at 2026-10-18 02:32 AM | Reply

struck either a gas line or "oil well."

No end of those around there. Edmonton hospitals must be swamped... medivacs are going to Calgary now.

#11 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-18 02:48 AM | Reply

Timing is a little bit convenient, with Alberta voting on secession tomorrow...

#12 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-18 10:58 AM | Reply

Timing is a little bit convenient

I'm sure every Premier in the country will be there by sundown.

#13 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-18 11:09 AM | Reply

Smells like MAGA't adjacent shenanigans.

#14 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-10-18 08:15 PM | Reply

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