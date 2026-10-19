Trump Endorses Embattled Netanyahu for Reelection

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Monday, October 19, 2026
In his post, Trump again threatened to "soon finish the job" against Iran "unless they change their ways, rapidly," but added he might not want to if Netanyahu loses the election.
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