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Monday, October 19, 2026

Trump Endorses Embattled Netanyahu for Reelection

In his post, Trump again threatened to "soon finish the job" against Iran "unless they change their ways, rapidly," but added he might not want to if Netanyahu loses the election.

Posted by Corky at 04:33 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/19

Status: user

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Man whatever Netanyahu has on Trump must be wild

[image or embed]

-- The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 11:22 AM Â· Oct 18, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

He's going to need somewhere to retire once he's run out of the US, and Israelis hardliners love him.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-19 11:14 AM | Reply

Obligatory.

pbs.twimg.com

#2 | Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-19 07:02 PM | Reply

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