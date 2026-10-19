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Monday, October 19, 2026

Secret Pay-for-Play Text Rocks Trump White House

Top Trump adviser Ric Grenell allegedly outlined a stunning pay-for-influence offer to a Turkish billionaire last year: access to "POTUS," "VIP events" and administration officials, according to a text message, reviewed by Axios, that the White House counsel is investigating.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 10:31 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/19

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EXCLUSIVE: Top Trump adviser Ric Grenell allegedly outlined a stunning pay-for-influence offer to a Turkish billionaire last year that included access to Trump, according to a text message reviewed by Axios that the White House counsel is investigating.

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-- Axios (@axios.com) 11:08 AM Â· Oct 19, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

This is like the, 'there's gambling in the back room?" quote from Casablanca.

This is, after all, the, Make America Grift Again admin.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-19 12:48 PM | Reply

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