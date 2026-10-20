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Tuesday, October 20, 2026

19 Million Texans Are Registered to Vote, Breaking Record

Texas voter registrations hit a record high of more than 19 million ahead of the pivotal midterm election on Nov. 3.

Posted by sitzkrieg at 08:33 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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sitzkrieg

Joined 2010/10/19
Visited 2026/10/20

Status: user

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Texas has added 400,000 voters since 2024, and 1.4 million since 2022. Early voting begins Monday.

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-- Houston Chronicle (@houstonchronicle.com) 12:48 PM Â· Oct 17, 2026

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Polling center I went to is breaking its own daily records for early voting.

Drove past an Abbott campaign rally on the way home yesterday, it was all elderly whytes. Where I voted just down the road from that they were drastically outnumbered.

#1 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-20 04:18 PM | Reply

Not unexpected, the States population grew 2.5% since 2024.

#2 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-20 09:28 PM | Reply

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