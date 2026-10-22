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Thursday, October 22, 2026

4 Top Pollsters on What the Polls Are Really Saying

President Donald Trump's approval rating has hit a record low. Democratic enthusiasm levels are off the charts.

Posted by LampLighter at 03:32 PM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/22

Status: user

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By most measures, the polls point to something like a blue wave this November. But the question, for many, is whether they can be trusted. To explore the questions surrounding the midterm election polls, we convened a roundtable of top pollsters.ðŸ'‡

[image or embed]

-- Politico (@politico.com) 10:05 AM Â· Oct 21, 2026

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More from the article ...

... There is reason for concern. In addition to high-profile misses " the most prominent among them, the 2016 presidential contest that elected Trump " recent election cycles have witnessed cratering survey response rates, flawed weighting and turnout assumptions, and a rise in bad-faith actors, not to mention the challenge of vanishing landline phones.

This year, a handful of episodes have further undermined confidence. Polls predicted a slam-dunk victory for Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan's Democratic Senate primary -- he won by 1 percentage point. Francesca Hong, the democratic socialist running in Wisconsin's Democratic primary for governor, held a double-digit lead in preelection surveys -- she narrowly lost. And a poll in the Los Angeles mayoral race -- which spread widely after one of the candidates, Mayor Karen Bass, touted it on social media -- turned out to be entirely bogus. The Los Angeles Times later reported that the individual behind the sham poll said it was part of a "short-term social experiment" to examine how polling numbers could "spread through the political information ecosystem without independent verification."

The polling misfires, however, don't reflect the changes in the industry. There are new methods of reaching people, and new ways to account for the most elusive voters.

Those corrections have seemingly paid off; you may not realize it, but the polls largely nailed the results of the past two midterms.

Still, polls aren't meant to be predictive. They represent a snapshot in time, offering insight into public sentiment and voters' most pressing concerns.

"Certainly, given the polling misses in 2016 and, to some extent, 2020, there's an obvious fear factor," says Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette Law School Poll. "We've done a lot over this past decade to try to improve the control we have over those kinds of errors, but ultimately we can't force people to do polls, and so this remains always a background fear factor." ...

[emphasis mine]

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-21 01:48 PM | Reply

I believe the polls had:
Clinton 40 Trump 31
or was it
Clinton 41 Trump 30
On Oct 13, 2020.

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-21 01:50 PM | Reply

@#2

2020 Electoral College Map
www.realclearpolling.com

...
Biden/Harris: 216
Toss Ups: 197
Trump/Pence: 125
...

Did you mean 2016?

www.realclearpolling.com

...
Clinton/Kaine: 203
Toss Ups: 171
Trump/Pence: 164
...



#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-21 02:02 PM | Reply

I recall one 2016 poll claiming Trump wouldn't receive even 10% of the popular vote.

Don't listen to polls. Get out and vote.

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-21 02:13 PM | Reply

@#4 ... Get out and vote. ...

Worth a repeat ...

Get out and vote.

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-21 02:38 PM | Reply

Well I definitely meant 2016, that much is true.

Clinton had what seemed like a sizable lead. Republicans peed themselves over the "failed coronation" for months.

#6 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-21 02:56 PM | Reply

@#6 ... Clinton had what seemed like a sizable lead. ...

Yup.

But the Toss-up states, i.e., those where the polling was within the margin of error, went away from her on Election Day.

#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-21 03:00 PM | Reply

Clinton 41 Trump 30

That was before corrupt Comey got involved.

#8 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-22 10:38 AM | Reply

@mo1dimple

This may sound crazy but as God is my witness, this happened to a family friend on yesterday. He and his wife VOTED in Ft Bend County. He voted Democratic and reviewed his screen and it was correct. When he printed his ballot it had changed to Paxton. He showed it to the attendant who brought in the judge. The Judge told him it would be discarded and for him to vote again.

#9 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-22 04:00 PM | Reply

Haven't had these issues or know anybody that has had them in Harris County. Selected Dems, paper ballot printed out Dems. Scanner results matched. Too bad you're not allowed to bring your phone in and just record what's happening.

#10 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-22 04:15 PM | Reply

"Can the numbers be trusted?" Not really, and the federal agents eager to interfere--even less.

As has been written by others above--every American must go to the polls and vote, the earlier the better.

IN THE MEANTIME, RELEASE THE TRUMP-EPSTEIN FILES...

#11 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-22 05:34 PM | Reply

Get the ballot either by mail or go pick it up, fill it out and drop it at a ballot box in a court or sheriffs building if you want to be absolutely certain. Living in a very red state, we wouldn't do it any other way.

#12 | Posted by Yodagirl at 2026-10-22 06:27 PM | Reply

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