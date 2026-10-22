Republican Neil Bush Votes for James Talarico for TX Senate

"I have been deeply troubled by Paxton's conduct as Texas Attorney General, particularly his decision to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election in other states in an effort to help Donald Trump remain in power," Neil Bush, 71, wrote.



"I have been a Republican for most of my life, and I still believe deeply in many traditional Republican principles.



But character matters more than party affiliation. Our democracy depends on leaders who respect our institutions, tell the truth, accept accountability, and seek to unite rather than divide," Neil Bush wrote.



Neil Bush said he sees Talarico as "a principled, pragmatic leader" who has a "willingness to listen to those with whom he disagrees".



"He speaks with respect, seeks common ground, and seems genuinely interested in bringing people together rather than driving them apart. His faith appears to be a deeply rooted source of humility, compassion, and conviction rather than a political weapon," Neil Bush wrote."



;;



Character? Character? Trumpers don't need no stinking character in their Big Daddies!

