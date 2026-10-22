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Thursday, October 22, 2026

Republican Neil Bush Votes for James Talarico for TX Senate

Neil Bush, son of former president George HW Bush, says he was 'deeply troubled' by Ken Paxton's conduct and 'enormously impressed' with Talarico

Posted by Corky at 05:32 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/22

Status: user

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Fort Worth SHOWED UP for James Talarico

[image or embed]

-- Team Talarico (@teamtalaricohq.bsky.social) 10:10 PM Â· Oct 19, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"I have been deeply troubled by Paxton's conduct as Texas Attorney General, particularly his decision to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election in other states in an effort to help Donald Trump remain in power," Neil Bush, 71, wrote.

"I have been a Republican for most of my life, and I still believe deeply in many traditional Republican principles.

But character matters more than party affiliation. Our democracy depends on leaders who respect our institutions, tell the truth, accept accountability, and seek to unite rather than divide," Neil Bush wrote.

Neil Bush said he sees Talarico as "a principled, pragmatic leader" who has a "willingness to listen to those with whom he disagrees".

"He speaks with respect, seeks common ground, and seems genuinely interested in bringing people together rather than driving them apart. His faith appears to be a deeply rooted source of humility, compassion, and conviction rather than a political weapon," Neil Bush wrote."

;;

Character? Character? Trumpers don't need no stinking character in their Big Daddies!

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-21 09:31 PM | Reply

I see the Bushes are back in style with the libbies.

#2 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-21 11:27 PM | Reply

Who cares what the Bush's do?? I don't care.

#3 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-10-22 12:40 AM | Reply

I see the Bushes are back in style with the libbies.

#2 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTHRDS

We see fascism never went out of style with you.

One day you'll have to explain it to us. Because we've never seen what your attraction is, unless it's just the sh-- pile bottom, simple racism.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-22 09:44 AM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

Neil was the one that stole all that credit union money that pappy bush bailed them out.

Just another GOP criminal.

Quite telling though that Paxton is too dirty for these sleazebags.

#5 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-22 10:34 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Flag:

I see the Bushes are back in style with the libbies.

#2 | Posted by lfthndthrds

Alternatively, EVEN THE BUSHES aren't dumb enough to stay on the maga train at this point.

But you are.

#6 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-22 06:53 PM | Reply

He likes Trump 100x more than he liked Bush.
Trump, more than any other Republican, could transform America into the government he's always wanted:
Might Makes Right.

#7 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-22 07:07 PM | Reply

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