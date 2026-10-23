Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Friday, October 23, 2026

North Carolina Dems See the Strongest Early Voting in Entire Country

It's still early. Like, really early. But based on what we've seen from early voting so far, Democrats were right to be optimistic about North Carolina this year.

Posted by qcp at 10:33 AM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/10/23

Status: user

MORE STORIES

North Carolina Dems See the Strongest Early Voting in Entire Country (2 comments) ...

Finland: Google Illegally Fells 250000 Trees for Data Center (6 comments) ...

Krugman: It’s Time to Take Starlink Away from Elon Musk (5 comments) ...

Military Boards Defying Orders & Letting Trans Troops Serve (2 comments) ...

State Dept Unveils Plan to Only Promote Trump Supporters (2 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Turnout is surging in metro Atlanta's suburbs and other population centers around the state -- and lagging in much of rural Georgia. Republicans are worried. "We have to overperform in rural Georgia, or we're not going to win," says Rick Jackson. #gapol www.ajc.com/politics/202 ...

[image or embed]

-- Greg Bluestein (@bluestein.bsky.social) 5:16 PM Â· Oct 22, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More: Democrats are seeing far better turnout than they did at this point in the 2022 midterms, which went terribly for their party in North Carolina. But they're also doing better compared to the 2018 midterms, which ended up being a blue wave nationally. G. Elliott Morris, formerly of FiveThirtyEight, noted in his newsletter that Democrats haven't held this much of an advantage at this point in early voting since at least 2006.

Zachary Donnini, head of data science at the election data and analytics site VoteHub, said that the start of early voting has shown positive signs for Democrats nationwide, but most of all in North Carolina.

"I've been telling other people that it doesn't look like it's going great for Republicans right now, but it's not as bad as North Carolina," Donnini said Tuesday. "This is the strongest data for Democrats right now in the entire country."

Of course, there's a big caveat: we don't know for sure who these people are voting for, and we don't know what the final electorate will look like. Republicans are expected to narrow the gap throughout the rest of early voting and on Election Day. The outcome also will depend on unaffiliated voters, who have also shown an increase in turnout and make up a third of all voters so far. Polling suggests that unaffiliated voters as a whole are breaking for Democrats right now, but the split may be different among those who actually show up.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-22 09:25 AM | Reply

There are still democrats in North Carolina?

Bozo/subliterate is slacking!

#2 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-23 01:25 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort