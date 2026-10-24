Hegseth Staffers Broke Historic Globe

Hegseth, Trump, and the rest should hang for treason.



#4 | Posted by snoofy



Forget it.



Reconstruction going easy on the Confederacy in the name of "unity" let it fester for generations.



The DoJ going easy on J6ers let it fester until the next election.



This will be an easy out, too, for people in this administration. Ill-gotten gains will be kept. Crimes and corruption ignored.



The US will be a failed state. If it survives this debacle, it will put itself in this position again in the near future to finish the job.