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Saturday, October 24, 2026

Hegseth Staffers Broke Historic Globe

Staffers for US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth broke a globe used by Gen. Dwight Eisenhower during World War II after the Trump Cabinet official demanded that it be moved to his office ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 10:31 AM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/24

Status: user

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Pete Hegseth's staff break priceless historic globe he requested for office

[image or embed]

-- The Guardian (@theguardian.com) 11:40 AM Â· Oct 22, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Piss drunk Pete doing piss drunk things.

Nothing is off limits for these narcissists.

Make him ------- pay for it.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-22 01:21 PM | Reply

"After the globe was damaged, the staffers abandoned plans to bring it to Hegseth's office."

Too bad, because a cracked globe seems a perfectly apt symbolic representation of the strategic thinking Pickled Pete and his master Corporal Bone Spurs bring to their jobs.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-22 03:25 PM | Reply

Never trust anyone who doesn't respect history

#3 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-22 07:25 PM | Reply

Art Imitates Life, this time as political cartoon.

Hegseth, Trump, and the rest should hang for treason.

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-22 07:41 PM | Reply

"Hegseth, Trump, and the rest should hang for treason".

Traditionally that's done by the neck, but in fairness I think other body parts should be considered.

Our own country is much too "civilized" to livestream that, so the broadcast rights should be sold beforehand to some Gulf country and the profits donated to some charity that offers a commemorative iron-on shoulder patch in return.

#5 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-10-22 07:54 PM | Reply

Hegseth, Trump, and the rest should hang for treason.

#4 | Posted by snoofy

Forget it.

Reconstruction going easy on the Confederacy in the name of "unity" let it fester for generations.

The DoJ going easy on J6ers let it fester until the next election.

This will be an easy out, too, for people in this administration. Ill-gotten gains will be kept. Crimes and corruption ignored.

The US will be a failed state. If it survives this debacle, it will put itself in this position again in the near future to finish the job.

#6 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-23 12:00 PM | Reply

Right now I'm kind of more concerned about Hegseth, Trump and Epstein Inc. breaking the real globe.

#7 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-10-23 03:35 PM | Reply

now now...

www.youtube.com

#8 | Posted by South_American at 2026-10-23 11:52 PM | Reply

Trumpy's F-Troop broke the world?

How apropos.

#9 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-24 12:26 PM | Reply

It's hardly news from an Administration that breaks almost everything they touch.

#10 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-10-24 01:03 PM | Reply

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