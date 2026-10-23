Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Friday, October 23, 2026

State Department Unveils Plan to Only Promote Trump Supporters

The department has asked some officials up for promotion who they voted for in the last three presidential elections.

Posted by qcp at 04:32 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/10/23

Status: user

MORE STORIES

State Department Unveils Plan to Only Promote Trump Supporters (7 comments) ...

It's Time to Take Starlink Away from Elon Musk (17 comments) ...

North Carolina Dems See the Strongest Early Voting in Entire Country (4 comments) ...

Finland: Google Illegally Fells 250000 Trees for Data Center (6 comments) ...

Military Boards Defying Orders & Letting Trans Troops Serve (2 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

The department has asked some officials up for promotion who they voted for in the last three presidential elections. trib.al/MH0YJO3

[image or embed]

-- The New Republic (@newrepublic.com) 4:50 PM Â· Oct 22, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The Nazis pulled this dumb number in Germany, amd you see it in all authoritarian regimes. The result: incompetence, corruption, and gross inefficiency. Major GIGO problems.

Male sure to thank a Republican.

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-23 06:59 AM | Reply

Remember when righties would have s*&^ their collective pants over something like this if President Tan "Grey Poupon" Suit had directed his Department of State to do the same?

#2 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-23 12:06 PM | Reply

People who support the Trump regime, no matter what their excuse, are poor Americans.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-23 04:59 PM | Reply

Great, just great. For the next two+ years this nation's foreign policy and overseas representation will be run, to an extent, by 25 year old communications majors from large state schools with reputations for party atmosphere and big football stadiums, and little else. The worst thing is that many of these young fools are already deluded enough to think they got their jobs on merit and are competent in their assignments...

#4 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-23 05:01 PM | Reply

People who support this sort of Trump sycophancy are simple, but vicious, chumps.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-23 05:02 PM | Reply

For the next two years American foreign policy will be ruled by people who hope to afford male escorts, after the example of Lady G.

#6 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-23 05:05 PM | Reply

Fuck this fat bald pedo bitch. Time to gather our clubs and beat his fat ass to death live on TV

#7 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-23 06:20 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort