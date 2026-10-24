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Saturday, October 24, 2026

U.S. Court of Appeals: Illegal Immigrants Have No Right to Bond Hearing

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday issued an opinion finding that illegal aliens are not entitled to a bond hearing under the Constitution, regardless of how long they remain in custody.

Posted by lfthndthrds at 04:31 PM | 15 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lfthndthrds

Joined 2006/01/29
Visited 2026/10/24

Status: user

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A federal appeals court ruled Friday that immigrants who entered the country illegally don't have the right to seek bond while they're in custody, even if they've set roots in the U.S.

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-- Texas Tribune (@texastribune.org) 7:23 PM Â· Oct 23, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Keeping illegal immigrants in private prisons for the rest of their lives.

This is what Republicans have always wanted.

Much more profitable than deporting them.

#1 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-23 03:40 PM | Reply

Eternal imprisonment. What the hell are we doing?

#2 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-10-23 04:12 PM | Reply

- you bitch when they get incarcerated and you bitch when they get deported.

#3 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-23 04:47 PM | Reply

Go your ass home and quit sucking up our resources.

#4 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-23 06:09 PM | Reply

5th circuit is the US judicial home for stupidity, bigotry and fascism.

Take the states with the lowest average IQ and give them a bunch of judges and well, golly gee whiz you send of with the worthless sacks of s*&^ you currently have serving who are so reliably stupid they're the go to judges for MAGA to shop around for.

#5 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-23 08:05 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Keeping illegal immigrants in private prisons for the rest of their lives.

Better than killing citizens I suppose. IF you can use a hyperbole so can I.

#6 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-23 08:13 PM | Reply

I was hoping for a HeliumRat story.

#7 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-24 12:25 AM | Reply

- you bitch when they get incarcerated and you bitch when they get deported.

#3 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-23 04:47 PM | Reply

No, we bitch when they don't get due process as described in the constitution. You know, the thing you pretended to care about before trump was in office.

#8 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-24 12:42 AM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

I was hoping for a HeliumRat story.
#7 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-24 12:25 AM | Reply | Flag:

I was hoping the idiots would wander off.

#9 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-24 01:10 AM | Reply

No, we bitch when they don't get due process as described in the constitution. You know, the thing you pretended to care about before trump was in office.

#8 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-24 12:42 AM | Reply | Flag

SCOUS will have their chance to rule on it, but you hate the USA and you'll claim it's a rogue entity and their decision is fascist.

#10 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-24 01:25 AM | Reply

I hate the USA? youre an idiot.

#11 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-24 01:30 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

a rogue entity

#10 | Posted by lfthndthrds

Like ICE?

How about a rogue president?

#12 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-24 08:47 AM | Reply

Texas Mississippi and Louisiana is the 5th circuit. Enough said.

#13 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-10-24 08:47 AM | Reply

their decision is fascist.

#10 | Posted by lfthndthrds

The only people who won't see the fascism in this country are fascists.

#14 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-24 08:49 AM | Reply

No, we bitch when they don't get due process as described in the constitution. You know, the thing you pretended to care about before trump was in office.

#8 | Posted by Alexandrite

When was the last time you saw any of these people defend the Constitution and the Bill of Rights? Even the 2nd Amendment?

These things are no longer part of their culture, in much the same way as the Sermon on the Mount is no longer part of MAGA Christianity.

#15 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-24 09:19 AM | Reply

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