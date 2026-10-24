Federal Judge Orders Halt to Noncitizen Voters Investigations

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Saturday, October 24, 2026
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered federal immigration authorities to stop investigations into voting by noncitizens in Connecticut and eight other states, finding that President Donald Trump's administration has used "faulty data sources that sweep in U.S. citizens" to target and interrogate people.
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