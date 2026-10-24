Federal Judge Orders Halt to Noncitizen Voters Investigations

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The California Nurses Association and National Nurses United, two of the plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit filed last month, provided evidence that the administration's actions are "directly interfering with their members' right to encourage voters to participate in the 2026 midterm elections," Martinez-Olguin said in her ruling.



In Connecticut, Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas applauded the decision on Friday.



"Think about what it would feel like to have federal agents show up at your door, based on unreliable data, and questioning whether you're eligible to vote " even though you're an American citizen," Thomas said. "And imagine that happening just days before an election." ...