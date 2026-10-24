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Saturday, October 24, 2026

Federal Judge Orders Halt to Noncitizen Voters Investigations

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered federal immigration authorities to stop investigations into voting by noncitizens in Connecticut and eight other states, finding that President Donald Trump's administration has used "faulty data sources that sweep in U.S. citizens" to target and interrogate people.

Posted by LampLighter at 07:32 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/24

Status: user

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A federal judge in California temporarily blocks DHS from sending armed agents to interrogate registered voters it suspects are noncitizens.

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-- Steve Herman (@newsguy.bsky.social) 5:54 PM Â· Oct 22, 2026

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More from the article ...

... U.S. District Court Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin of California said the investigations based on flawed data as well as a social media campaign by the Trump administration showing arrests and interactions with armed officers at homes "create a reasonable fear of harm to those assisting and mobilizing voters."

The California Nurses Association and National Nurses United, two of the plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit filed last month, provided evidence that the administration's actions are "directly interfering with their members' right to encourage voters to participate in the 2026 midterm elections," Martinez-Olguin said in her ruling.

In Connecticut, Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas applauded the decision on Friday.

"Think about what it would feel like to have federal agents show up at your door, based on unreliable data, and questioning whether you're eligible to vote " even though you're an American citizen," Thomas said. "And imagine that happening just days before an election." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-24 01:06 PM | Reply

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