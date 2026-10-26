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Monday, October 26, 2026

Trump Complains that WSJ Reports on Epstein Files

President Donald Trump slammed the Wall Street Journal for fixating on scandals within the Republican Party while ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 11:32 AM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/26

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

The Catholic Church is naming names. Why won't the Trump DOJ? substack.com/@katiephang/ ...

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-- Katie Phang (@katiephang.bsky.social) 8:50 AM Â· Oct 25, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

If I look at the White House, it's covered in slime. Fuck off Donnie, you fat bald pedo bitch.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-25 02:36 PM | Reply

You know who protects pedophiles?

Pedophiles.

Looking straight at you Todd.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-26 11:46 AM | Reply

And the pig continues to squeal.

#3 | Posted by bat4255 at 2026-10-26 11:51 AM | Reply

The mush-brained sack of child rape is mentioned 38,000 times in the Trumpstein Files.

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-26 11:53 AM | Reply

www.huffpost.com

Democrats Level New Rape Accusation Against Donald Trump

#5 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-26 12:06 PM | Reply

what is that, 28 women now?

#6 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-26 12:06 PM | Reply

When it takes 1,000 FBI agents to redact Prez Pedo's name from the Trumpstein files, he is 1000% a child rapist.

Just an FYI.... if baking a cake for a gay wedding means you condone gay weddings, then voting for a pedophile means you condone pedophilia.

#7 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-26 12:16 PM | Reply

My hope above hope is that about three days after his/her inauguration, Dem president (insert name here) will release the Trump-Epstein files, unredacted save the names of victims. It is amazing that unlike the Pentagon Papers, these files have not yet been leaked. But one can hope...

#8 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-26 02:08 PM | Reply

Nobody got Epsteined in their jail cell over the Pentagon Papers.

Multiple people with ties to Epstein, or the Epstein Files, have ended up dead:
Simon Andriesz, Daniel Siad, Virginia Giuffre, Bill Richardson, Mark Middleton, Jean-Luc Brunel.
Those are just the first answers the AI gives.

#9 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-26 02:10 PM | Reply

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