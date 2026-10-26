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Monday, October 26, 2026

US Government Hiding Secret Court Ruling About How It Spies on Americans

Two Democratic senators who have long overseen US intelligence say the Trump administration is illegally withholding a secret court's findings from Congress until lawmakers renew a program that lets federal agents read Americans' communications without a warrant.

Posted by qcp at 04:33 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/10/26

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NEW: US lawmakers say the Trump administration is breaking the law by withholding a secret court opinion about the surveillance of Americans, even as it presses Congress to renew America's most sweeping surveillance program.

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-- dell cameron (@dell.bsky.social) 10:22 AM Â· Oct 26, 2026

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More: Seven months ago, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court objected to search filters that let intelligence analysts pull Americans' messages from intercepted data without the approvals, written justifications, or records the law requires. The court approved another year of surveillance anyway. The ruling has never been made public, and Senators Ron Wyden of Oregon and Adam Schiff of California say the administration's own deadline for releasing it passed in September.

The program, Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), lapsed in June after Congress failed to renew it, though collection continues under the court's March approval. The administration's own public documentation says rulings like this one are reviewed for public release "within 180 days of issuance." That window closed September 13, even as intelligence officials press lawmakers to reauthorize the program by the end of the year.

Wyden, the longest-serving member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Schiff, the former chair of its House counterpart, say the administration owes Congress an explanation for the delay, and the names of the officials responsible, by November 6.

"If this administration won't follow this simple statutory directive," the senators told Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and Attorney General Todd Blanche in a demand letter obtained exclusively by WIRED, "it is unclear why Congress or the American people should trust this administration to follow any of the other legal limits to Section 702."

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-26 02:36 PM | Reply

@#1 ... "If this administration won't follow this simple statutory directive," the senators told Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and Attorney General Todd Blanche in a demand letter obtained exclusively by WIRED, "it is unclear why Congress or the American people should trust this administration to follow any of the other legal limits to Section 702." ...

Pres Trump has already shown that he cares little about the laws passed by Congress.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-26 02:46 PM | Reply

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