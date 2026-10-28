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Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Kushner Got Secretary of State Fired After Dictator Paid Him, book says

Kushner reportedly got former Secretary Rex Tillerson fired after the UAE paid him millions"prompting another nation to also pay Kushner to ensure favors of their own, according to a new book.

Posted by qcp at 02:30 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/10/28

Status: user

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Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson by tweet in 2018. A new book alleges the United Arab Emirates paid Jared Kushner $50 million for helping push him out, which Kushner's attorney denies.

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-- Raw Story (@rawstory.com) 2:40 PM Â· Oct 27, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

This is the world that Jared thinks is his by right.

I'd really want to see him work for a living.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-27 01:55 PM | Reply

This is the world that Jared thinks is his by right.

Why wouldn't he? His father went straight from prison to US Ambassador to France.

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-27 02:20 PM | Reply

Jared Kushner has big dreams about becoming the next Jeffrey Epstein.

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-27 02:22 PM | Reply

Hey conservaturds....

Jared's cell phone has turned out to be what you wished Hunter's laptop to be and never was.

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-27 03:25 PM | Reply

Huh. Was he elected?

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-28 11:08 AM | Reply

according to a new book.

This is getting really tiring to see.

If someone has information proving this type of thing is happening, they shouldn't be sitting on it for a book. That's just as wrong as the piece of s*&^ Kushner doing it in the first place.

#6 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-28 11:08 AM | Reply

"If someone has information proving this type of thing is happening, they shouldn't be sitting on it for a book."

Why not? There's no way Kash Patel -- or any other Republican Attorney General -- is going to prosecute this.

#7 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-28 11:14 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

If this book proves to be accurate, it's just another example of the corruption which reaches near the top.

Now while Kushner's lawyers have denied that the claims made in the book are true, we just have to wait and see what they do next. If they file a defamation suit, that will tell us one thing, but if all they do is yell and wave their hands, that will also tell us something.

OCU

#8 | Posted by OCUser at 2026-10-28 02:54 PM | Reply

6. There will be mountains of information that everyone knew at the time coming out for decades. Get used to it.

Lots of it will come from tell-alls of people trying to absolve themselves of responsibility.

Don't think that will fly.

#9 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-28 05:36 PM | Reply

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