Kushner Got Secretary of State Fired After Dictator Paid Him, book says

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Wednesday, October 28, 2026
Kushner reportedly got former Secretary Rex Tillerson fired after the UAE paid him millions"prompting another nation to also pay Kushner to ensure favors of their own, according to a new book.
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