Trump Promised 300,000 Tons of Beef Imports

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"This deal will reduce prices for Americans while giving space for our Great American Beef Herd to grow again," Trump wrote on Truth Social announcing the policy.



But as of Oct. 19, the U.S. has imported just 59,423 metric tons of beef, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, or just 20% of the target. And ground beef averaged $6.79 per pound as of September, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, down from $6.92 in August, but still above $6.32 a year ago.



This 7% year-over-year increase in beef prices, due to persistently high demand as well as dwindling herd sizes, has far outpaced the 2.5% to 2.9% hike in overall U.S. grocery prices, which has become representative of America's affordability woes.



Trump has identified beef prices as a key issue to address during the second half of his term, as he targets policy toward the typically loyal Republican base of farmers. ...