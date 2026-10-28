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Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Trump Promised 300,000 Tons of Beef Imports

At the nexus of an ongoing affordability crisis and midterm election push, the Trump administration's effort to reduce beef prices appears to be falling short.

Posted by lamplighter at 06:30 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/28

Status: user

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Trump is importing hundreds of thousands of tons of beef from foreign countries -- and prices remain high. Trump is importing tens of thousands of tons of diesel from Russia -- and prices remain high. It's almost like these little performative moves can't match the dominant market forces.

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-- Bill Grueskin (@bgrueskin.bsky.social) 7:22 PM Â· Oct 27, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The imports were scheduled over 90 days, from September through November.

"This deal will reduce prices for Americans while giving space for our Great American Beef Herd to grow again," Trump wrote on Truth Social announcing the policy.

But as of Oct. 19, the U.S. has imported just 59,423 metric tons of beef, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, or just 20% of the target. And ground beef averaged $6.79 per pound as of September, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, down from $6.92 in August, but still above $6.32 a year ago.

This 7% year-over-year increase in beef prices, due to persistently high demand as well as dwindling herd sizes, has far outpaced the 2.5% to 2.9% hike in overall U.S. grocery prices, which has become representative of America's affordability woes.

Trump has identified beef prices as a key issue to address during the second half of his term, as he targets policy toward the typically loyal Republican base of farmers. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-27 01:55 PM | Reply

Trump to American ranchers, "---- you!"

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-27 02:18 PM | Reply

Hey, we're makin' trillions over here!

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-27 02:55 PM | Reply

Hey farmers...

I am going to undercut your beef prices with possibly contaminated beef from foreign nations at the exact same time I am jacking up your feed and fuel prices.

Now watch me trade some more oil futures.

Suckers.

Sincerely,

Reek von Stinky.

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-27 03:28 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Like Pres Trump's effort to reduce the price of diesel by giving Pres Putin more financing for his invasion of a sovereign Ukraine, Pres Trump's assault on our beef farmers has a similar result on the prices paid.

That is, little to nothing.

Why does Pres Trump seem to be so inept at solving the very problems his policies cause?


#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-28 06:46 PM | Reply

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