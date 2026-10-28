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Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Alon, Oren, And Tal Alexander Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison

Judge Valerie E. Caproni of the Southern District of New York (SDNY) sentenced Alon Alexander, Oren Aleander, and Tal Alexander (AKA "the Alexander Brothers") each to 30 years in prison ...

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 10:30 AM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/10/26

Status: user

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The three Alexander brothers each get 30 years in prison for sex trafficking after testimonies from women they drugged and raped.

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-- The Associated Press (@apnews.com) 4:46 PM Â· Oct 27, 2026

Comments

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#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-10-28 03:36 AM | Reply

Disgraced real estate titans the Alexander brothers partied with the Trumps at the 2016 inauguration and White House Hanukkah celebration

www.dailymail.com

Of course they did.

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-28 10:27 AM | Reply

Political & Social Circles: The brothers moved in high-end real estate and social circles, with past ties that included representing Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in a 2021 Florida mansion purchase and attending a 2020 White House Hanukkah party.

Pardon Exploration: Following their convictions, representatives and associates explored potential presidential pardons or clemency options. Reports surfaced indicating financial records and legal billing requests tied up to $1 million connected to Donald Trump's longtime ally and attorney Alan Dershowitz regarding work to examine potential pardons (NYTimes)

www.google.com

"Crime
Sex Trafficking Brothers Reportedly Spent Up to $1M on Trump Ally's Legal Help While Seeking Pardons

Three brothers sentenced to 30 years each for sex trafficking were reportedly linked to financial records involving up to $1 million in legal payments, transfers, and billing requests connected to Donald Trump's longtime ally and occasional attorney Alan Dershowitz, including work examining potential presidential pardons." more

www.ibtimes.co.uk

Their timing was AWFUL what with Epstein in the headlines... I mean, what's a Trump to do?

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-28 10:34 AM | Reply

Next up: the TATE brothers. After that, (in a new administration), Trump.

#4 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-10-28 11:07 AM | Reply

What about everyone else involved.

This is the DC Madam, Epstein, etc.

Why won't they prosecute every piece of scum connected to it.

It won't be curbed unless the patrons go down too.

#5 | Posted by Petrous at 2026-10-28 12:08 PM | Reply

Is the 300 lb orange chomo going use his pardon autopen again?

#6 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-28 12:13 PM | Reply

Petrous wishes he could traffic someone. Anyone. What a clown.

#7 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-28 02:08 PM | Reply

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