Alon, Oren, And Tal Alexander Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison

Political & Social Circles: The brothers moved in high-end real estate and social circles, with past ties that included representing Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in a 2021 Florida mansion purchase and attending a 2020 White House Hanukkah party.



Pardon Exploration: Following their convictions, representatives and associates explored potential presidential pardons or clemency options. Reports surfaced indicating financial records and legal billing requests tied up to $1 million connected to Donald Trump's longtime ally and attorney Alan Dershowitz regarding work to examine potential pardons (NYTimes)



www.google.com



"Crime

Sex Trafficking Brothers Reportedly Spent Up to $1M on Trump Ally's Legal Help While Seeking Pardons



Three brothers sentenced to 30 years each for sex trafficking were reportedly linked to financial records involving up to $1 million in legal payments, transfers, and billing requests connected to Donald Trump's longtime ally and occasional attorney Alan Dershowitz, including work examining potential presidential pardons." more



www.ibtimes.co.uk



Their timing was AWFUL what with Epstein in the headlines... I mean, what's a Trump to do?

