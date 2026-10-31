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Saturday, October 31, 2026

Leo XIV Is First Pope in History to Vote in a US Election

Pope Leo XIV has become the first pontiff to vote in a U.S. general election ...

Posted by americanunity at 08:30 AM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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americanunity

Joined 2007/08/13
Visited 2026/10/31

Status: user

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He may be the leader of the Catholic church, but Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV is still a registered voter in Illinois and requested a mail ballot for the midterm elections. chicago.suntimes.com/pope-leo-xiv ...

[image or embed]

-- Tina Sfondeles (@tinasfon.bsky.social) 10:17 PM Â· Oct 29, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Pretty cool!

#1 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-10-30 11:26 AM | Reply

Is he also the only Head of State to vote in a US general election?

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-30 11:59 AM | Reply

Is he also the only Head of State to vote in a US general election?

#2 | Posted by Zed

My guess would be "likely."

#3 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-10-30 01:39 PM | Reply

Wonder if there were any write-ins because all available candidates made him ill.

#4 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-30 04:38 PM | Reply

Yeah, pretty sure he voted straight DSA.

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-30 04:39 PM | Reply

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