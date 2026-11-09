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Monday, November 09, 2026

Official Pushing Data Centers on Public Lands Has Millions Invested in AI

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who is heavily invested in the AI industry, is leading the charge to allow tech companies to build data centers on the public lands he oversees.

Posted by americanunity at 04:30 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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americanunity

Joined 2007/08/13
Visited 2026/11/09

Status: user

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Sec. Burgum has done incredible damage--from opening the Arctic to drilling to paying off energy companies for canceling offshore wind leases. Now he wants to give away 17K acres of public land to build data centers. Related: HE OWNS TENS OF MILLIONS IN AI STOCKS! This is textbook corruption.

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-- Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (@pingree.house.gov) 12:00 PM Â· Nov 9, 2026

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Much of his (Borgum's) wealth is held in Arthur Ventures, an investment firm he co-founded, according to his 2026 financial disclosure form, which has not been previously reported. Between $18.1 million and $64.4 million of those investments are in AI companies, according to an analysis of the companies' marketing materials shared with ProPublica by public lands advocacy group Save Our Parks. (Government financial disclosure forms allow filers to report wide ranges instead of the specific value of their investments.)

www.propublica.org

#1 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-11-09 10:46 AM | Reply

What a sleazy crew.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-11-09 01:34 PM | Reply

And the diabolical Trumpf junta is planning on cutting down the all important Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS).

No environmental sacrilege is too terrible for these pit fiends.

Words are simply insufficient to describe these covetous, destructive miscreants, so here is some plain English:


"FUNNY"

#3 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-09 02:42 PM | Reply

Maybe we should xxxx him.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-09 05:00 PM | Reply

One of the most important works of legislation the next congress can pass is for strong, comprehensive ethics in government, including the disclosure of financial holdings by all elected officials in Washington, all cabinet members, all federal judges (including SCOTUS), and their families, and the tightening of rules on trading ad emoluments. It is downright sickening that Congresscritters, Senators, the guy in the WH, his cabinet secretaries and others in high office are so openly grifting and self-dealing. This must stop...

#5 | Posted by catdog at 2026-11-09 05:02 PM | Reply

Doug Burgum should be doxxed and swatted. Self serving corrupt piece of shit.

#6 | Posted by moder8 at 2026-11-09 05:07 PM | Reply

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