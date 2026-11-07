Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Saturday, November 07, 2026

Trump Official Who Wants Data Centers on Public Lands Invests in AI

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who is heavily invested in the AI industry, is leading the charge to allow tech companies to build data centers on the public lands he oversees.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 08:33 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/07

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Republican Arrested in Ballot Fraud Investigation (3 comments) ...

Trump Official Who Wants Data Centers on Public Lands Invests in AI (6 comments) ...

Election Loser Flavio Bolsonaro Partying in the U.S.A. (3 comments) ...

Democrat Leads, Boebert Claims Voting Irregularities (10 comments) ...

'Seems Like He or His Family Is In on Every Transaction or Deal' in DC (10 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

NEW: Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has tens of millions of dollars invested in the AI industry. Meanwhile, he is leading the Trump administration's charge to allow tech companies to build data centers on the public lands he oversees.

[image or embed]

-- ProPublica (@propublica.org) 8:02 AM Â· Nov 6, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Follow the money.

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-11-07 05:40 AM | Reply

"But advancing the administration's AI objectives also could benefit Burgum's own finances."

Purely a coincidence, I'm sure! And would that also benefit the Trump Crime Family? More coincidences?

#2 | Posted by danni at 2026-11-07 08:47 AM | Reply

Only the "Finest People"

#3 | Posted by bat4255 at 2026-11-07 08:53 AM | Reply

Everyone that owns a US stock index mutual fund is invested in AI.

#4 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-11-07 09:06 AM | Reply

"Everyone that owns a US stock index mutual fund is invested in AI."

That's really not a valid comparison though. Burgum's wealth is heavily concentrated and directly tied to private tech and venture-backed AI interests via Arthur Ventures (the investment firm he co-founded) and direct equities. Rather than a diversified, passive market tracker, his multi-million-dollar direct and co-founded venture holdings mean he stands to experience a massive, individualized financial gain from targeted federal policies that expand AI infrastructure onto public lands. A pretty clear conflict of interest.

#5 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-11-07 10:35 AM | Reply

"he stands to experience a massive, individualized financial gain from targeted federal policies that expand AI infrastructure onto public lands."

Should be a priority for Democrats but we'll see if they are really going to do the jobs they were all elected to do! Makes me think people like AOC need leadership rolls!

#6 | Posted by danni at 2026-11-07 10:59 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort