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Saturday, October 31, 2026

Bank of America: Don't Share Your Banking Password with AI Assistant

Financial giant Bank of America is reminding customers to bank safely by kindly not sharing your banking credentials with your AI agent.

Posted by LampLighter at 11:31 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/31

Status: user

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AI agents with access to your bank account should meet strict safety and accountability standards. Congress must make that duty explicit and determine who is liable when agents exceed their authority. www.axios.com/2026/10/22/a ...

[image or embed]

-- Rep. Sam Liccardo (@liccardo.house.gov) 5:28 PM Â· Oct 27, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Still, customers are increasingly handing over their log-ins as personal AI assistants grow more popular. Sharing your banking username and password with an AI assistant runs the risk that it could do something with your finances without your knowledge, or that your bank thinks someone's raiding your account and locks you out of it.

Worse, a security flaw in the AI assistant could result in it leaking your banking credentials elsewhere, giving financially motivated hackers a way into your bank account.

This latest warning comes as banks are still exploring how AI agents fit into the financial world but are reportedly grappling with unauthorized agents accessing their customers' money.

As we discussed onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt, banks, payment providers, and processors are still trying to figure out how to allow customers access to their bank accounts using AI tools, such as for agentic payments, which allow people to set agents to autonomously buy things at the best price or the right time.

A spokesperson for Bank of America confirmed the authenticity of the bank's email that was posted to social media. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-30 08:34 PM | Reply

Agents don't need access to your bank account to buy things for you.. do they ? Just a credit card number and your permission.

And what about email? It's standard practice now to give your AI agent access to your email so it can help organize it and help with your scheduling.

Seems the world is changing rapidly. Too rapidly.

Mistakes will be with AI. Some of them will be quite disastrous. I wonder how much AI was involved in the biggest heist in world history.

And then there is the whole AI bubble itself. Which may be collapsing as we speak.

Sorry folks. But it may not be safe to retire for a while if you had all your retirement money in tech stocks.

#2 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-31 12:33 PM | Reply

Seems reasonable

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-31 12:43 PM | Reply

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