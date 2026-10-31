Bank of America: Don't Share Your Banking Password with AI Assistant

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Worse, a security flaw in the AI assistant could result in it leaking your banking credentials elsewhere, giving financially motivated hackers a way into your bank account.



This latest warning comes as banks are still exploring how AI agents fit into the financial world but are reportedly grappling with unauthorized agents accessing their customers' money.



As we discussed onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt, banks, payment providers, and processors are still trying to figure out how to allow customers access to their bank accounts using AI tools, such as for agentic payments, which allow people to set agents to autonomously buy things at the best price or the right time.



A spokesperson for Bank of America confirmed the authenticity of the bank's email that was posted to social media. ...