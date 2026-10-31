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Saturday, October 31, 2026

States Push Back on Trump's Noncitizen Voting Claims

The Trump administration has warned several states that their voter rolls include noncitizens, but many of those claims haven't held up to scrutiny.

Posted by LampLighter at 01:30 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/31

Status: user

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NEW: Unions for election administration workers sued the DOJ after it subpoenaed California officials for allegedly facilitating noncitizen voting. They argue the subpoenas underscore a federal election interference attempt disguised as exposing noncitizen voting. https://demdock.com/4A8WUON

[image or embed]

-- Democracy Docket (@democracydocket.com) 2:10 PM Â· Oct 30, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The Trump administration has sued the state of California and threatened other states over the issue of noncitizen voting, a longtime concern of the president and his administration despite experts saying it is already illegal and "vanishingly rare." Federal officials have demanded action after presenting to states what they say are lists of noncitizens who are registered to vote, gathered using a combination of federal immigration data and commercially available state voter registration rolls.

But in the final weeks of the campaign, as the administration implores state and local officials, both in and out of court, to investigate those individuals, the lists -- and the grandiose numbers Trump and his allies publicly trumpeted -- appear to be buckling under the scrutiny of state and local election officials.

In California, Washington and Nevada -- and beyond -- state and local officials say the lists provided by the Justice Department appear grossly inaccurate and justify the states' reluctance to purge individuals from registration lists so close to the election. ...

'Lack of credibility'

The Trump administration initially accused California of harboring over 190,000 noncitizen voters on its rolls over the summer. That sum was whittled down to 20,000 by the time the Justice Department filed its lawsuit against the state last week.

It's not clear why the administration reduced the figure so dramatically. But even the smaller figure seems inflated, according to state and local officials. ...



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-30 10:34 PM | Reply

Still more from the article ...

... Since then, county election officials have been sifting through the lists. According to some county officials, the results so far seem to confirm their skepticism of the Trump administration's claims.

In Butte County, situated just north of the Sacramento Valley, officials received a list of 47 names from federal prosecutors late Friday. The county's top election official, Keaton Denlay, told ABC News that he personally reviewed what he called the Justice Department's "poorly formatted excel spreadsheet with missing and jumbled information."

Denlay found that 32 of the 47 individuals "are not on Butte county's active voter rolls," and another seven "did not have sufficient information for me to match to our voter list with confidence." ...


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-30 10:35 PM | Reply


@#2 ... "poorly formatted excel spreadsheet with missing and jumbled information." ...

So, Pres Trump's DoJ does not even seem to know how to use MS Office Excel?

I guess that is what may occur when Pres Trump seems to have a preference for hiring adulating toadies instead of qualified people.

But my opinion may be wrong. ...


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-30 10:38 PM | Reply

"So, Pres Trump's DoJ does not even seem to know how to use MS Office Excel?"

When your objective is to cast doubt and create chaos, such details are not important.

#4 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-31 02:15 PM | Reply

They're all fucking idiots.

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-31 02:59 PM | Reply

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