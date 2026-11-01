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Sunday, November 01, 2026

How Cleta Mitchell Turned Trump's 'Big Lie' Into a Movement

Conservative attorney Cleta Mitchell has shaped virtually every aspect of the Trump administration's norm-busting agenda on American elections.

Posted by Corky at 10:31 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/31

Status: user

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No one besides Trump himself has done more than Cleta Mitchell to turn elections into mortal combat. Despite having no official role in the administration, "she has the president's ear," said her close ally, Steve Bannon.

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-- ProPublica (@propublica.org) 8:07 PM Â· Oct 30, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Not a surprise to me that it has apparently been an operative coming up with all these election-control strategies.

They seemed, to me, to be too complex and longer-term than the usual stuff Pres Trump comes up with.


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-01 07:48 PM | Reply

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