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Monday, November 02, 2026

Trump says he Would Issue Pardons to Elon Musk, Aides if Necessary

President Donald Trump vowed to protect Elon Musk and said he would consider preemptively pardoning the world's richest man and other White House aides ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 03:30 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/02

Status: user

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Trump is preparing to offer a "protective" pardon to Musk if the Democrats win the Midterms. Guess they'll just have to strip his federal funding instead.

[image or embed]

-- Mark Chadbourn (@chadbourn.bsky.social) 11:24 AM Â· Nov 2, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Traitors get the rope.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-02 03:08 PM | Reply

Musk is everything republicans feared Soros was.

Kushner is everything republicans claimed Hunter Biden was.

But since the letter after the name is an R, there's nothing these people can do wrong.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-02 03:13 PM | Reply

2

well said

#3 | Posted by eberly at 2026-11-02 03:21 PM | Reply

The first preemptive Pardon he'll issue will be for himself.

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-02 03:50 PM | Reply

Here's hoping he has a massive stroke or heart attack before.

#5 | Posted by morris at 2026-11-02 04:07 PM | Reply

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