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Wednesday, November 04, 2026

Trump Won the Redistricting Battle But Lost the War

In the summer of 2025 Donald Trump called on Republican ran states to break from convention and redistrict congressional maps mid-decade in order to help the party keep their weak grip on the House majority.

Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 04:30 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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johnny_hotsauce

Joined 2006/04/02
Visited 2026/11/04

Status: user

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Incredible. And the downstream effects regarding redistricting and voting rights are huge.

[image or embed]

-- Clara Jeffery (@clarajeffery.bsky.social) 9:16 PM Â· Nov 3, 2026

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The result...the gerrymander turned out to be a dummymander. The move in Texas that was designed to net the GOP 5 seats was quickly offset by a Gavin Newsom led effort in California to do the same. A lawsuit in Utah resulted in the court system forcing the state to implement a new map that ultimately resulted in Democrats picking up a seat in the state. Ultimately the plan was a net loss for the GOP which failed to win nearly all of the new districts they created and ended up losing some what had been some some solid red districts that had been weakened by moving around the lines.
Ironically the one place the plan would have paid off was Missouri where the new map would have resulted in a +2 gain for the GOP had the effort not failed due a court challenge that saw the Missouri Secretary of State being found in contempt by the state supreme court, the US Supreme Court rejecting the plan not once but three times and voters overwhelmingly defeating a ballot measure that if passed would have implemented the new map for the 2028 elections.

#1 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-11-04 12:52 PM | Reply

NC's gerrymandering this year totally backfired. In both national and state level elections. I assume there will be a recount because the race was very close but as it stands currently that hag Virginia Foxx AKA "Satan's Meemaw" has lost her race. They tried to dilute Greensboro's blue voters with a bunch of red Appalachian counties and instead Greensboro may have just helped liberate the mountains.

#2 | Posted by qcp at 2026-11-04 01:22 PM | Reply

The ------- idiot racks up another win.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-04 04:13 PM | Reply

I've seen the redistricting numbers and he got hoisted by his own petard rotfl!

#4 | Posted by Tor at 2026-11-04 07:32 PM | Reply

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