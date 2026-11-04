Trump Won the Redistricting Battle But Lost the War

The result...the gerrymander turned out to be a dummymander. The move in Texas that was designed to net the GOP 5 seats was quickly offset by a Gavin Newsom led effort in California to do the same. A lawsuit in Utah resulted in the court system forcing the state to implement a new map that ultimately resulted in Democrats picking up a seat in the state. Ultimately the plan was a net loss for the GOP which failed to win nearly all of the new districts they created and ended up losing some what had been some some solid red districts that had been weakened by moving around the lines.

Ironically the one place the plan would have paid off was Missouri where the new map would have resulted in a +2 gain for the GOP had the effort not failed due a court challenge that saw the Missouri Secretary of State being found in contempt by the state supreme court, the US Supreme Court rejecting the plan not once but three times and voters overwhelmingly defeating a ballot measure that if passed would have implemented the new map for the 2028 elections.