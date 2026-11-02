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Monday, November 02, 2026

Trump's Closing Argument: Check Out the Reflecting Pool

The poorly attended speech drew a few dozen people to watch him spend more than 20 minutes talk about the disastrous project to refurbish the reflecting pool.

Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 10:32 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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johnny_hotsauce

Joined 2006/04/02
Visited 2026/11/02

Status: user

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Trump is at the Reflecting Pool right now calling it beautiful -- His own DOJ admitted it was a rushed & botched install, NOT vandalism You paid for that job. Davey Hearn, a 20-year park volunteer, got a bogus felony charge @democracydefendersfund.org, Steptoe & WLG stand w/ Davey -TN

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-- Norm Eisen (@normeisen.bsky.social) 2:18 PM Â· Nov 2, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

I'm not sure I've ever seen a more pathetic looking loser than how Trump looked giving this speech.

#1 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-11-02 06:12 PM | Reply

Just hurry up and fucking die

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-02 09:32 PM | Reply

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