Trump's Closing Argument: Check Out the Reflecting Pool

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Trump is at the Reflecting Pool right now calling it beautiful -- His own DOJ admitted it was a rushed & botched install, NOT vandalism You paid for that job. Davey Hearn, a 20-year park volunteer, got a bogus felony charge @democracydefendersfund.org, Steptoe & WLG stand w/ Davey -TN



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