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Friday, November 06, 2026

U.S. Gives $1 Million to Group to Study Crimes Against White South Africans

The new award, the administration's latest show of support for the Afrikaner cause, comes after it cut human rights funding to nations in crisis. One former diplomat called the move "offensive."

Posted by lamplighter at 07:32 AM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/11/06

Status: user

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NEW: After slashing aid to poor countries, Trump's State Department is giving $1 million to a controversial South African organization that promotes the disputed notion that white farmers are a violently targeted, persecuted group.

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-- ProPublica (@propublica.org) 8:00 AM Â· Nov 5, 2026

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More from the article ...

... After slashing funding for programs that documented atrocities and protected human rights abroad, President Donald Trump's State Department is now granting one of its first new human rights awards to a controversial South African organization that promotes the disputed notion that white farmers are a violently targeted, persecuted group, according to multiple sources knowledgeable about the funding.

The group expected to receive the nearly $1 million award, AfriForum, is a nonprofit that advocates on behalf of Afrikaners, a subset of South Africa's white population. The organization says its members, who have a "God-given calling," fight for Afrikaner interests and self-governance. The money will be used to "document hateful rhetoric and violent acts" against Afrikaners and other minority populations in the country.

The new award comes from a State Department bureau tasked with promoting democracy and human rights internationally. Until last year, those funds were mainly spent in poor and authoritarian nations -- to fight corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo, for example, or combat child exploitation and sexual abuse in Afghanistan. Since Trump returned to office, his appointees have transformed the bureau, gutting its staff, canceling programs and reorienting some of its funding toward conservative causes in Europe.

Samuel Samson, who was appointed as a deputy assistant secretary to the State Department bureau by Trump, has claimed the U.S. has a "civilizational" connection to Afrikaners, who descend primarily from Dutch migrants and predominantly speak Afrikaans. Samson, who has met with far-right leaders in Europe since joining the administration last year, has framed the U.S. government's financial support for Afrikaners as grounded in "a common heritage, a common culture, a common way of life, shared history and ultimately a common anthropology." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-05 07:22 PM | Reply

Related ...

'Killing children': Bill Gates rips Elon Musk over aid cuts to poor nations (May 2025)
www.business-standard.com

...

Bill Gates slams Elon Musk over USAID shutdown

Gates, who recently announced that the Gates Foundation will wind down operations by 2045, told The Financial Times that Musk's actions could have deadly consequences.

"The picture of the world's richest man killing the world's poorest children is not a pretty one," Gates said, blaming Musk for acting "through ignorance".

...


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-05 07:25 PM | Reply

"The picture of the world's richest man killing the world's poorest children is not a pretty one"

This has been the picture of human history longer than we've had money.

Conservatives, at their core, are okay with it being this way.

#3 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-05 07:30 PM | Reply

Payoff

#4 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-11-06 08:41 AM | Reply

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