U.S. Gives $1 Million to Group to Study Crimes Against White South Africans

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The group expected to receive the nearly $1 million award, AfriForum, is a nonprofit that advocates on behalf of Afrikaners, a subset of South Africa's white population. The organization says its members, who have a "God-given calling," fight for Afrikaner interests and self-governance. The money will be used to "document hateful rhetoric and violent acts" against Afrikaners and other minority populations in the country.



The new award comes from a State Department bureau tasked with promoting democracy and human rights internationally. Until last year, those funds were mainly spent in poor and authoritarian nations -- to fight corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo, for example, or combat child exploitation and sexual abuse in Afghanistan. Since Trump returned to office, his appointees have transformed the bureau, gutting its staff, canceling programs and reorienting some of its funding toward conservative causes in Europe.



Samuel Samson, who was appointed as a deputy assistant secretary to the State Department bureau by Trump, has claimed the U.S. has a "civilizational" connection to Afrikaners, who descend primarily from Dutch migrants and predominantly speak Afrikaans. Samson, who has met with far-right leaders in Europe since joining the administration last year, has framed the U.S. government's financial support for Afrikaners as grounded in "a common heritage, a common culture, a common way of life, shared history and ultimately a common anthropology." ...