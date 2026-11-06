White House Denies Hegseth and Rubio to Leave Jobs

... The White House has denied rumours that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio might leave their jobs ...



Pay attention to the details.



... The White House has denied rumours that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio might leave their jobs in a post-election shakeup of the Trump administration. ...



So, "leave their jobs" as opposed to being asked to vacate their jobs?



Back in the very early days of MS Windows (early 1980's, maybe even earlier), Microsoft had an awesome PR agency that was quite skilled in such nuance in their press releases.



So, what the White House statement did not deny was that they may be asked to leave their jobs.



In Sec Def Hegseth's case, yeah I can see why he might be ~asked to leave.~



But with Sec State Rubio, he seems to be one of the few qualified people in the Trump admin. So, he might also be asked to leave ...





