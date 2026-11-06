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Friday, November 06, 2026

White House Denies Hegseth and Rubio to Leave Jobs

The White House has denied rumours that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio might leave their jobs ...

Posted by REDIAL at 12:32 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/11/05

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

NEW: The Trump regime is eating itself alive. Vance says the Iran war cost them the midterms. Rubio allies say he'll "run for the hills." Hegseth is facing bipartisan impeachment. Buckle up ...

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-- MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 1:47 PM Â· Nov 5, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Stick a fork in them...

#1 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-11-05 10:10 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

... The White House has denied rumours that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio might leave their jobs ...

Pay attention to the details.

... The White House has denied rumours that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio might leave their jobs in a post-election shakeup of the Trump administration. ...

So, "leave their jobs" as opposed to being asked to vacate their jobs?

Back in the very early days of MS Windows (early 1980's, maybe even earlier), Microsoft had an awesome PR agency that was quite skilled in such nuance in their press releases.

So, what the White House statement did not deny was that they may be asked to leave their jobs.

In Sec Def Hegseth's case, yeah I can see why he might be ~asked to leave.~

But with Sec State Rubio, he seems to be one of the few qualified people in the Trump admin. So, he might also be asked to leave ...


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-05 10:23 PM | Reply

Of course, they did. You don't let the patsies walk away, you ceremoniously, publicly and humiliatingly give them the boot after you've hung a sufficient amount of blame and culpability around their necks.

#3 | Posted by jpw at 2026-11-06 07:22 AM | Reply

A Trump denial usually means the beginning of the end for Hegseth and Rubio.

Of course, firing Rubio might look good on Rubio's application for Trump's job in 2028.

#4 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-11-06 01:12 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

I think Hegseth is leaving.... whether Trump fires him or not.

#5 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-11-06 01:30 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

WHATSLEFT

LOL ~ We'll know when the beauty parlor next to his office starts to pack up.

#6 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-11-06 02:01 PM | Reply

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