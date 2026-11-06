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Friday, November 06, 2026

Judge Blocks Trump's Arch Shortly After Its Federal Approval

District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan blocked construction of President Trump's Arch early Friday morning ...

Posted by Augustine at 10:33 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Augustine

Joined 2006/02/20
Visited 2026/11/06

Status: user

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Judge Blocks Trump's Arch Shortly After Its Federal Approval (6 comments) ...

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Ok. For those confused - At 1 pm Thursday, a federal commission packed by Trump began final hearing on the triumphal arch - At 10:30 pm, the commission approved the arch - Around 11:40 pm, Trump admin officials signaled they were ready to build arch - Around 11:45 pm, Judge Chutkan blocked it

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-- Dan Diamond (@ddiamond.bsky.social) 12:57 AM Â· Nov 6, 2026

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The National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC) is the federal government's central planning agency for Washington, D.C. and the surrounding National Capital Region, established under federal law to guide development and protect federal interests.

While DC's Mayor has a minority of appointees on the Commission, Trump's appointees have become a virtual rubber stamp for Trump's impulsive designs to remake the District into a place that ostentatiously commemorates Trump's narcissistic excesses.

#1 | Posted by Augustine at 2026-11-06 02:51 AM | Reply

www.npr.org

Trump's efforts to cut corners with ambitious projects are not new, but take on a painful significance in a moment when he is ripping through the nation's capital.

As a developer in NYC Trump was notorious for his disregard for the law. Now that he seems to believe that he's "king of the world", he has even less regard for law or public opinion; and he's convinced no one can stop him. Not hundreds of veterans, nor the citizens of DC or its surrounding communities, nor Congress, nor even local and federal district courts.

#2 | Posted by Augustine at 2026-11-06 03:03 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Trump's arch is an act of vandalism, far from his first. No one needs it or wants it except Trump. Future generations should not have to suffer from it. The dead at Arlington should not have to be disrespected by it. The thing is ugly and it is useless. We don't need a memorial to the worst man ever to be president of the United States.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-06 06:23 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

It's a national security concern!!

We need more traffic circle drone and anti aircraft systems everywhere to Make America Great.

And more flock cameras and data centers too!

For the children.

#4 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-06 10:07 AM | Reply

No arch for you!

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-06 10:51 AM | Reply

In spite of Trumps argument about National Security and military defense, the truth is far more interesting. It comes in two parts.

One was in July 2014 when Trump was invited to Paris for their Bastille Day Parade. Trump marveled at its grandiose splendor and attempted to have one for himself in Washington, D.C. He had the parade but logistics cut deeply into the "splendor" part.

Now here's the one that counts:

In November 2018, Trump visited Paris again for the Armistice Centenary Ceremony held at the base of the famous Arc de Triomphe.

The memory of that visit Trump has greatly influenced Trump's own vision for his very own Arc de Trump.

None of the arguments for Trump's vision has anything to do with the military or National Defense. It's all about ego and some mysterious need to do something bigger and better than Paris, France.

#6 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-11-07 12:16 AM | Reply

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