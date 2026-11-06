Judge Blocks Trump's Arch Shortly After Its Federal Approval

In spite of Trumps argument about National Security and military defense, the truth is far more interesting. It comes in two parts.



One was in July 2014 when Trump was invited to Paris for their Bastille Day Parade. Trump marveled at its grandiose splendor and attempted to have one for himself in Washington, D.C. He had the parade but logistics cut deeply into the "splendor" part.



Now here's the one that counts:



In November 2018, Trump visited Paris again for the Armistice Centenary Ceremony held at the base of the famous Arc de Triomphe.



The memory of that visit Trump has greatly influenced Trump's own vision for his very own Arc de Trump.



None of the arguments for Trump's vision has anything to do with the military or National Defense. It's all about ego and some mysterious need to do something bigger and better than Paris, France.