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Sunday, November 08, 2026

97 Capitol Rioters Accused of New Crimes

It's been nearly 22 months since Donald Trump pardoned every convicted and accused Jan. 6 rioter, and in that time, quite a few of those who received presidential clemency have run into fresh trouble with the law.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 03:27 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/08

Status: user

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Cleveland Meredith is not the first pardoned Jan. 6 rioter to get re-arrested, after receiving presidential clemency, though his case stands out for all the wrong reasons.

How about a congressional hearing or two on the criminal mayhem the White House unleashed with these pardons?[image or embed]

" Steve Benen (@stevebenen.com) 11:52 AM Nov 8, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

These are the orange serial child rapist's very fine people.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-08 01:49 PM | Reply

Did Max Miller (R-OH) get busted again for battering his ex-wife and child?

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-08 02:19 PM | Reply

I'm surprised that he didn't make them all cabinet members or give them administrative posts. There's still time.

#3 | Posted by Yodagirl at 2026-11-08 03:48 PM | Reply

Habitual criminals.

#4 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-11-08 03:55 PM | Reply

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