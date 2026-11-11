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Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Hegseth Based Promotions on Printouts of Internet Searches

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth bypassed the military's established merit-based promotion process, imposing new criteria that disproportionately disqualified women and people of color who had already been cleared for advancement, according to three military officials. A senior official told MS NOW that Hegseth's office orchestrated a deliberate screening process, compiling paper-only dossiers of internet search results that the affected officers could not review. Instructions about the new criteria were communicated by phone rather than in writing, leaving no written record of the directives. "I was like 'you gotta be kidding me,'" the official said.

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 04:33 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/11/03

Status: user

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SECWAR Pete Hegseth is simply not a good human being.

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Without an atom of doubt, Pete Hegseth is one of the absolute worst persons in the world.

Simply revolting.


"FUNNY 2"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-10 05:31 AM | Reply

File under: "no sh**, Sherlock..."

#2 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-11-10 07:52 AM | Reply

Was it the bigotry, alchoholism, sexual assaults, infidelity or hate?

Still not as bad as his boss.... Putin's knob gobbler... but he is getting there.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-10 11:58 AM | Reply

a racist and a misogynist

Yea, that's why he was hired.

How are people still not understanding who republicans are?

They're racists and misogynists.

All of them.

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-10 12:00 PM | Reply

"alleged war criminal (Hegseth)"

In the legal sense, of course.

But only in the legal sense.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-10 01:07 PM | Reply

Sherlock here.

Pete Hellsbreath destroyed a lot of careers with the purge and this nefarious conspiracy.

Senior officers of any race or gender don't get multiple opportunities at becoming a General or an Admiral.

After Hellsbreath is impeached, I hope this sumbitch is lapidated by an angry squad of veterans in the Pentagon parking lot.

And don't forget, USSECSTATE Marco Rubella purged the DOS of ambassadors and other senior diplomats who were "woke."

"Take that, Kegsbreath! And that! Say, where's Little Marco?"


"FUNNY 2"

#6 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-10 02:39 PM | Reply

It's what we voted for.

#7 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-11-10 03:26 PM | Reply

Ah, so he's a LAZY racist moronic ----.

#8 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-11 04:52 PM | Reply

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