White Supremacist Linked to 31 College Republican Groups

Wait ... Rcade has a business and he can let people post death wishes if he wants and that's free speech.... Ok I agree .



--but Fuentes is what... Hate speech ?

BWAAAAAA...



--JUST MAKE DARN SURE YOU NEVER EVEN ASK THE MUSLIM SENATOR about his family ties to the Muslim brotherhood because that makes you a ist.. or phobe or whatever your current stupid f-ng chit is this week.



--I got 10 bucks says this story is BS anyway.

-



-and yes Mr. H.S. Custodian... I still say low-T was in a straight jacket... So shove that up your clown shack..lol