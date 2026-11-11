Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Wednesday, November 11, 2026

White Supremacist Linked to 31 College Republican Groups

A college Republican coalition claiming 31 affiliated student groups in 14 states that attacked the Trump administration from the right routed its email through the same Microsoft 365 account as a company controlled by white nationalist Nick Fuentes. Until Monday morning, Microsoft's public sign-in records put the College Republican Patriot Coalition (CRPC)'s web domain in an account registered to NJF LLC, a Fuentes-managed company that also runs his personal website and online store.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 01:32 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/11

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Inflation Continues to Suck Under Trump (2 comments) ...

White Supremacist Linked to 31 College Republican Groups (4 comments) ...

Fat Rapist Targets Suckers And Losers Again (1 comments) ...

Air Force Planes Moved from Second U.K. Base (5 comments) ...

Half-Scoop Sobs Over Russell Brand’s Rape Conviction (7 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

The organization has hinted at ties with Fuentes in the past, but no operational link has been definitively shown until now.

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Now this is a shock.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-10 12:59 PM | Reply

Is the 300 lb sack of---------- going to invite Fuentes to another dinner at Mara Pedo?

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-10 02:19 PM | Reply

Wait ... Rcade has a business and he can let people post death wishes if he wants and that's free speech.... Ok I agree .

--but Fuentes is what... Hate speech ?
BWAAAAAA...

--JUST MAKE DARN SURE YOU NEVER EVEN ASK THE MUSLIM SENATOR about his family ties to the Muslim brotherhood because that makes you a ist.. or phobe or whatever your current stupid f-ng chit is this week.

--I got 10 bucks says this story is BS anyway.
-

-and yes Mr. H.S. Custodian... I still say low-T was in a straight jacket... So shove that up your clown shack..lol

#3 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-11-10 02:26 PM | Reply

I still say low-T was in a straight jacket

That's because you're an ass-gaped dumfuq.

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-10 02:30 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort