White Supremacist Linked to 31 College Republican Groups

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Wednesday, November 11, 2026
A college Republican coalition claiming 31 affiliated student groups in 14 states that attacked the Trump administration from the right routed its email through the same Microsoft 365 account as a company controlled by white nationalist Nick Fuentes. Until Monday morning, Microsoft's public sign-in records put the College Republican Patriot Coalition (CRPC)'s web domain in an account registered to NJF LLC, a Fuentes-managed company that also runs his personal website and online store.
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The organization has hinted at ties with Fuentes in the past, but no operational link has been definitively shown until now.
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