Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Wednesday, November 11, 2026

US Soldier Arrested for Alleged Espionage at NATO Base

A soldier in the US Army has been arrested on suspicion of offences under the National Security Act which relate to Russia, British counter-terror police have said.

Posted by sentinel at 09:33 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

sentinel

Joined 2005/07/01
Visited 2026/11/10

Status: user

MORE STORIES

US Soldier Arrested for Alleged Espionage at NATO Base (1 comments) ...

Another city recognizes polyamorous unions (38 comments) ...

Supreme Court Rejects Plan to Limit Mail-in Voting (104 comments) ...

Optimus Prime Actor Dies (4 comments) ...

Is Biden running for President? (1 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Wonder if the Brits will prosecute this US soldier on charges of spying for Russia just to make sure Trump doesn't give him a reward. edition.cnn.com/2026/11/10/u ...

[image or embed]

-- emptywheel (@emptywheel.bsky.social) 2:28 PM Â· Nov 10, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Trump's never been a soldier. C'mon man.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-10 09:07 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort