Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Trump Wrote Joe Biden a Love Letter

The letter, written on White House stationery with Trump's signature black Sharpie, is a remarkable document for how discordant it is with Trump's public comments about Biden and the 2020 presidential election. Trump did not criticize Biden or challenge the results of the election. Instead, he wrote almost poetically about his experience working in the White House and how he believed that Biden "will be true to yourself and the American people." "Many presidents have come and gone who simply governed as Republicans or Democrats," Trump wrote. "Largely, they did not change history, they were just swept along in its relentless tide. This will not happen to you because I know how much you love the American people."

Posted by lee_the_agent at 05:12 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lee_the_agent

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/11/06

Status: user

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Won't that make Kim Jong Un jealous?

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"were just swept along in its relentless tide"

Donald Trump did not write this thing.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-10 04:56 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Donald Trump can't write

#2 | Posted by hamburglar at 2026-11-10 07:23 PM | Reply

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