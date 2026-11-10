Trump Wrote Joe Biden a Love Letter

The letter, written on White House stationery with Trump's signature black Sharpie, is a remarkable document for how discordant it is with Trump's public comments about Biden and the 2020 presidential election. Trump did not criticize Biden or challenge the results of the election. Instead, he wrote almost poetically about his experience working in the White House and how he believed that Biden "will be true to yourself and the American people." "Many presidents have come and gone who simply governed as Republicans or Democrats," Trump wrote. "Largely, they did not change history, they were just swept along in its relentless tide. This will not happen to you because I know how much you love the American people."