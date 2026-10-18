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Sunday, October 18, 2026

Larry David: Suggestions for the Democratic Socialists of America

Larry David, the newest member of the Democratic Socialists of America, has some suggestions for the party -- starting with mandatory siestas and pet bereavement leave

Posted by lee_the_agent at 05:32 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lee_the_agent

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/16

Status: user

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Members of the Democratic Socialists of America believe deeply in the possibility of a class revolution. Meanwhile, they're running for office--and winning. Benjamin Wallace-Wells reports on the group's newfound political tactics. www.newyorker.com/magazine/202 ...

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-- The New Yorker (@newyorker.com) 10:17 AM Â· Oct 18, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

They already have this, but i guess these wxtra ideas just polish it.

Demilitarize police departments as steps towards fully abolishing the police and prison system

Abolish ICE, end deportations, and grant amnesty for all immigrants regardless of status, and end visa caps and quotas

Abolish the Electoral College

Replace the President and Supreme Court with an executive and judiciary subordinate to Congress

Replace the two-party system and abolish the Senate

Seize ownership of the largest corporations and essential industries

#1 | Posted by Petrous at 2026-10-17 04:55 PM | Reply

= Seize ownership of the largest corporations and essential industries

Making all Americans majority stockholders of Corporations that wants to operate profitably and behave itself ethically by paying taxes and following the Law; knowing that it's ILLEGAL to bribe the People's employees in Gov, and providing good working conditions for their employee/owners.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-17 05:38 PM | Reply

I wonder if people know piggy has seized ownership of a bunch of companies?

#3 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-17 06:29 PM | Reply

you all have lost your minds if you think these are good ideas.

#4 | Posted by kwrx25 at 2026-10-18 05:56 PM | Reply

4. Let's take the Trump era out of the picture.

Do you think the US was in general heading in the right direction before 2015, with either party?

#5 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-18 06:02 PM | Reply

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