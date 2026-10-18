Larry David: Suggestions for the Democratic Socialists of America

They already have this, but i guess these wxtra ideas just polish it.



Demilitarize police departments as steps towards fully abolishing the police and prison system



Abolish ICE, end deportations, and grant amnesty for all immigrants regardless of status, and end visa caps and quotas



Abolish the Electoral College



Replace the President and Supreme Court with an executive and judiciary subordinate to Congress



Replace the two-party system and abolish the Senate



Seize ownership of the largest corporations and essential industries