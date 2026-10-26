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Monday, October 26, 2026

Trump Says He Doesn't 'Give A Damn' About Gas Prices As US Making 'Fortune'

Speaking at a rally in Georgia on Saturday, October 24, Trump said advisers had warned him against highlighting the financial gains associated with rising oil prices, suggesting the comments would invite criticism over the cost of fuel for ordinary Americans.

Posted by lee_the_agent at 09:32 AM | 19 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lee_the_agent

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/25

Status: user

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Trump: "While oil prices are temporarily high ... the United States oil and gas business is making hundreds of billions of dollars"

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-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 8:27 PM Â· Oct 24, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

He means HE'S making a fortune off the dumbass MAGAT retards.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-25 11:34 AM | Reply

"ordinary Americans."

So, Donny, what they mean by that are the Suckers you grift from each and every day.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-25 11:36 AM | Reply

Liberals should be cheering Trump on. They've always wanted the scarce energy, Euro-style fuel prices for America.

#3 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-25 02:03 PM | Reply

... boasting that the United States is making a "fortune" from high oil prices ...

Is the United States making a fortune, or are wealthy oil execs making a fortune?

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-25 02:07 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Oil companies report sky-high profits thanks to wartime crude prices
www.npr.org

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-25 02:10 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Liberals should be cheering Trump on. They've always wanted the scarce energy, Euro-style fuel prices for America.

#3 | Posted by lfthndthrds

Look at this stupid f*&^.

He's been had at an absurd level for over a decade and he's still worried about libruls.

#6 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-25 07:03 PM | Reply

"But I said, I don't give a damn, I'm gonna say it: We're making a frickin fortune..."

"Who's making a fortune????

#7 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-26 07:42 AM | Reply

Trump doesn't care that a quarter of US households reporting having to resort to paying for groceries with credit otherwise they couldn't afford them.

#8 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-26 09:41 AM | Reply

"Liberals should be cheering Trump on. They've always wanted the scarce energy,"

Liar or stupid? Both? I say stupid.

#9 | Posted by danni at 2026-10-26 10:20 AM | Reply

" He's been had at an absurd level for over a decade and he's still worried about libruls.

#6 | POSTED BY JPW AT 2026-10-25 07:03 PM | FLAG: "

His comment is spot on, dipsh*t.

On topic, how incredibly tone deaf by Trump. It seems like he wants the GOP to get clobbered in the midterms.

#10 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-26 11:11 AM | Reply

It seems like he wants the GOP to get clobbered in the midterms.
#10 | Posted by BellRinger

Not just the GOP.
All Americans deserve to suffer.

#11 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-26 11:13 AM | Reply

His comment is spot on, dipsh*t.

And the only other person who agrees is another pedo protecting dumbs*&^.

Your worldview is s*&^, dumba&&, and it's crushing our economy and country.

#12 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-26 11:30 AM | Reply

#12. You must have manure for your brain.

Lemme guess, you think the DSA platform is cool and edgy.

#13 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-26 12:01 PM | Reply

Re 13

Let ME guess.. YOU think the freedom caucus and Trumpy and the cult of MAGA are edgy and cool.

#14 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-26 12:07 PM | Reply

you think the DSA platform is cool and edgy.

The DSA platform is to spend taxes on working class Americans.

The Republican and corporate democrats platform is to spend taxes on wars and the wealthy.

#15 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-26 12:12 PM | Reply

Ballwasher loves pedophiles.

What a sick, disgusting gutless fuck.

#16 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-26 12:16 PM | Reply

Liberals should be cheering Trump on. They've always wanted the scarce energy, Euro-style fuel prices for America.

#3 | Posted by lfthndthrds

- Republicans fearmonger about how liberals want scarce energy and high fuel prices
- Republicans cause scarce energy and high fuel prices
- Suddenly scarce energy and high fuel prices are okay and liberals should be happy about what they never wished for

#17 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-10-26 01:20 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Wasn't the idea behind the New Green Deal for America become more reliant of renewable energy and less reliant on fossil fuels for this very reason? To reduce any effects of fluctuations in oil prices based on chaos and conflicts somewhere thousands of miles away?

I guess Leftyturd missed all that while screaming about some -ism that he is terrified of.

#18 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-26 01:31 PM | Reply

Liberals should be cheering Trump on. They've always wanted the scarce energy, Euro-style fuel prices for America.
#3 | Posted by lfthndthrds

And yet, you're the one cheering Trump on.
Curious.

#19 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-26 01:35 PM | Reply

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