Trump Says He Doesn't 'Give A Damn' About Gas Prices As US Making 'Fortune'

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Monday, October 26, 2026
Speaking at a rally in Georgia on Saturday, October 24, Trump said advisers had warned him against highlighting the financial gains associated with rising oil prices, suggesting the comments would invite criticism over the cost of fuel for ordinary Americans.
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