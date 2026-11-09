Trump Admits ICE Crackdown went Too Far, Suggests Amnesty Plan

- "I think it was too tough."

"I think it might be too tough, yeah," he continued. "And a lot of people would say that it's great. But a lot of people think it's too tough."



vs Reality:



"Trump says ICE raids haven't gone far enough' when confronted about brutal tactics in 60 Minutes interview



The president was confronted about ICE agents' tactics, which include ramming cars in pursuit of suspects, sledgehammering windows, and getting heavy-handed with protesters



Rhian Lubin in New York

Monday 03 November 2025



"Americans have been watching videos of ICE tackling a young mother, tear gas being used in a Chicago residential neighborhood, and the smashing of car windows," O'Donnell said. "Have some of these raids gone too far?"



"No, I think they haven't gone far enough," Trump replied."



O'Donnell asked the president whether he was "okay with those tactics."



"Yeah, because you have to get the people out," Trump said. "Many of them are murderers."



"We've been held back by the liberal judges that were put in by Biden and by Obama," Trump said."



www.independent.co.uk



His diapers are always full because he's so full of sht.

