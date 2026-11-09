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Monday, November 09, 2026

Trump Admits ICE Crackdown went Too Far, Suggests Amnesty Plan

President Donald Trump concedes brutal enforcement of anti-immigration policies might have cost the Republican Party votes: 'A lot of people think it's too tough'

Posted by lee_the_agent at 03:31 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lee_the_agent

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/11/06

Status: user

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Over on Twitter, the fascists are extremely demoralized over this clip from 60 Minutes where Trump suggests there should be some kind of amnesty for undocumented immigrants who've been in the country for 10 or 15 years.

[image or embed]

-- Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) 11:25 AM Â· Nov 9, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

A lot of people want you to ------- drop dead.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-09 10:20 AM | Reply

Oh, look! My ex-wife posts here.

#2 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-11-09 12:40 PM | Reply | Funny: 3

He is the dumbest least self aware corrupt bag of shit to sit behind the resolute desk.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-09 02:38 PM | Reply

- "I think it was too tough."
"I think it might be too tough, yeah," he continued. "And a lot of people would say that it's great. But a lot of people think it's too tough."

vs Reality:

"Trump says ICE raids haven't gone far enough' when confronted about brutal tactics in 60 Minutes interview

The president was confronted about ICE agents' tactics, which include ramming cars in pursuit of suspects, sledgehammering windows, and getting heavy-handed with protesters

Rhian Lubin in New York
Monday 03 November 2025

"Americans have been watching videos of ICE tackling a young mother, tear gas being used in a Chicago residential neighborhood, and the smashing of car windows," O'Donnell said. "Have some of these raids gone too far?"

"No, I think they haven't gone far enough," Trump replied."

O'Donnell asked the president whether he was "okay with those tactics."

"Yeah, because you have to get the people out," Trump said. "Many of them are murderers."

"We've been held back by the liberal judges that were put in by Biden and by Obama," Trump said."

www.independent.co.uk

His diapers are always full because he's so full of sht.

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-09 02:44 PM | Reply

The amnesty plan this convicted criminal might have in mind is one where his masked, marauding and murdering enforcers get a pass for behaving like biker bar buster-uppers.

#5 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-11-09 03:51 PM | Reply

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