Trumpism Is Failing Because It Is Very, Very Stupid

"as stupid as gays and women voting for Mohammedans?"



The problem is the stupidity all around.You are living proof that the other voting option doesn't offer anything better to the gays and the females.



There's no woman you could ever view as your equal.

That's why you're not better than your caricature of Muslims.

You're the same as your caricature of Muslim men.



Because what you're doing, it's called psychological projection.