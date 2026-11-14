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Saturday, November 14, 2026

Trumpism Is Failing Because It Is Very, Very Stupid

Someday soon, a Republican presidential candidate will campaign on the premise that he can deliver the "good" parts of Trumpism without the collateral damage of its namesake's mistakes. They will be lying.

Posted by lee_the_agent at 01:33 PM | 13 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lee_the_agent

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/11/12

Status: user

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The MAGA movement is fully rooted in the promotion of ignorance and demonization of knowledge. That's why it's failing now. That's why it will fail in the future. https://mrf.lu/2YRY5

[image or embed]

-- The New Republic (@newrepublic.com) 11:43 AM Â· Nov 9, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Trumpism is not a protest against how the world works." Matt Ford writes.

It is a rejection of the very concept of knowing how the world works. Ignorance is a virtue, and knowledge is a vice. All that matters is what Trump thinks, regardless of whether it can be independently verified or held accountable. By electing Trump, many of his movement's adherents hoped to prove that their lack of expertise was as good as any credential that some liberal egghead could obtain from a woke, biased university.

Now we are living through their dreams come true.

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-11-13 07:25 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

To me, Trumpism can be summed up in one sentence:

In order to find meaning in life, some people embrace meaninglessness.

#2 | Posted by ExpectingReign at 2026-11-13 08:20 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

To me, Trumpism can be summed up in one sentence:

I'm miserable, you should be miserable.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-13 09:34 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

#3 bingo

#4 | Posted by jpw at 2026-11-13 11:32 AM | Reply

Candidate Trump, "I love the poorly educated!"

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-13 01:43 PM | Reply

Trumpism is failing because its adherents are very very stupid.

#6 | Posted by jpw at 2026-11-13 06:25 PM | Reply

Or to put it another way:

Are we sure it's a good idea to let Stupid have a seat at the table?

#7 | Posted by MadMikeMcGonzo at 2026-11-14 03:12 PM | Reply

as stupid as gays and women voting for Mohammedans?

You- cover yourself!
You- come to the roof with us!

#8 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-11-14 03:19 PM | Reply

as stupid as gays and women voting for Mohammedans?

No worse than voting for Christian nationalists.

#9 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-14 03:37 PM | Reply

Candidate Trump, "I love the poorly educated!"

John_Savage2, "Here I am!"

#10 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-14 03:37 PM | Reply

"as stupid as gays and women voting for Mohammedans?"

The problem is the stupidity all around.You are living proof that the other voting option doesn't offer anything better to the gays and the females.

There's no woman you could ever view as your equal.
That's why you're not better than your caricature of Muslims.
You're the same as your caricature of Muslim men.

Because what you're doing, it's called psychological projection.

#11 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-14 03:54 PM | Reply

Democrats got the largest margin of victory by any political party nationwide since 1928 with 56%

For comparison, Republicans won in 1994 (Newt Gingrich, et al) with 51%

A lot of the "Trumpy vote" in 2016 and 2024 wasn't from conservatives or voters who identified as Republicans.

They voted overwhelmingly for Dems this year in red states and blue states.

The game has changed. Bigly!

#12 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-11-14 04:05 PM | Reply

"The best argument against democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter."

Winston Churchill

#13 | Posted by SomebodyElse at 2026-11-14 05:08 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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