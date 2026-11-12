Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Thursday, November 12, 2026

Trump Son Don Jr Defends Russell Brand

Donald Trump Jr. claimed comedian Russell Brand was convicted of rape and sentenced to more than a decade in prison because of his religious conversion ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 05:31 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/12

Status: user

MORE STORIES

How Trump's Dismantling of the VA Left a Veterans Hospital in Crisis (2 comments) ...

Trump Son Don Jr Defends Russell Brand (7 comments) ...

Pedo 47 Says Tim Apple Should Replace Jensen Huang (4 comments) ...

Roofie Pete Awards Medal to Soldier Who Reprimanded Him (3 comments) ...

Scott Bessent Moves to Military Base (10 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

MAGA-loving Russell Brand sentenced to over a decade behind bars for rape

[image or embed]

-- Raider (@iwillnotbesilenced.bsky.social) 10:17 AM Â· Nov 9, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"the 48-year-old son"

"Junior" says it all for that failson.

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-11-11 06:53 AM | Reply

Appeals to the braindead religious yield results in America

#2 | Posted by hamburglar at 2026-11-11 08:20 AM | Reply

Party of Personal Responsibility, Except When It's Rape.

#3 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-11 08:41 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

#3 Especially when it is----------.

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-11 10:12 AM | Reply

-"... in prison for rape when no one had a problem with it in the prior 27 years,"

Jr means that he didn't have a problem with rape, and still doesn't.

The Entitlement in that family is stellar.

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-11 10:55 AM | Reply

Don Jr isnt pretty enough to be this ------- stupid.

#6 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-11-11 11:34 AM | Reply

That ------- dumbass needs to be curb-stomped.

#7 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-11 05:18 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort