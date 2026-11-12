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Thursday, November 12, 2026

How Republican Efforts to Redraw Congressional Maps 'failed epically'

But, says one expert, it would be misleading to say that gerrymandering did not work at all in this election

Posted by Corky at 10:30 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/11/06

Status: user

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This is an important fact about #gerrymandering in the midterm elections. I keep hearing that gerrymandering "backfired" on the Republicans. It seems more accurate to say that Democrats won DESPITE gerrymandering and would've won even bigger without it. And don't forget, gerrymandering is cheating.

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-- Brent Toderian (@brenttoderian.bsky.social) 11:23 AM Â· Nov 10, 2026

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#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-11 06:53 PM | Reply

I agree that gerrymandering worked.

imo, the Red Sea Wall was just not high enough to deal with the level of the dissatisfaction with Pres Trump.

As I mentioned in another comment, will the Democrats be able to turn those 2026 anti-Trump votes into 2028 pro-Democratic votes?

Time will tell.


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-11 07:36 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

The corn didn't vote.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-13 12:26 AM | Reply

Does dummymander have a b?

~stinky the pedo~

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-13 01:10 AM | Reply

It's not just about the Gerrymandering.
It's also the end game macro economics of Trickle Down Economics.

Poor voters lean Democrat.
Texas learned the hard way.

#5 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-13 01:16 AM | Reply

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