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Monday, November 16, 2026

'60 Minutes' Exposes Shock Scale of Trump's War Humiliation

60 Minutes has pulled back the curtain on the true scale of devastation President Donald Trump's war with Iran has wrought.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 07:31 AM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/16

Status: user

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An eight-month 60 Minutes investigation examines U.S. military failures surrounding the deadliest attack against U.S. troops in the war with Iran and documents the extent of the damage to U.S. positions in the Middle East since the conflict began. Tonight.

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-- 60 Minutes (@60minutes.bsky.social) 1:53 PM Â· Nov 15, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Whoa, even 60 Minutes publishes this story?


Wow.


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-16 12:33 AM | Reply

Ain't 60 Minutes Faux Snooze now?

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-16 12:58 AM | Reply

@#2 ... Ain't 60 Minutes Faux Snooze now? ...

I do not watch 60 Minutes (and have not watched 60 Minutes for a couple decades, but was a big fan back in the 80's).

However reading the CBS News website, I'd say I have yet to see a change in the reporting.

Perhaps the new owners of CBS are moving more towards a subtle changing approach that they hope may go unnoticed?

That said, I will also say that I have yet to see a change in the CBS News website, that is, aside from the new inclusion of the FreePress links at the bottom of the page.

So, at this point, my question becomes, how long before that FreePress link morphs upwards into the main CBS News website?


Time will tell.


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-16 01:12 AM | Reply

Day 211 of the Iran quagmire and the astronomical cost to the hardworking American taxpayer: US going bankrupt

"FUNNY 2"

#4 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-16 01:53 AM | Reply

@#4 ... the astronomical cost to the hardworking American taxpayer ...

Agreed.

How much money is going to Pres Trump's war of choice against Iran compared to the cuts in SNAP benefits for starving Americans?

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-16 02:41 AM | Reply

Operation Epstein Fury is accomplishing a lot of Putin's wishlist...

1. It is causing Reek to lift the sanctions on Russia.

2. It is depleting American stockpiles of weapons.

3. It has destroyed American bases in the Middle East.

4. It is bankrupting the US government.

5. It is fracturing the NATO alliance.

Good job stinky.

#6 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-16 08:17 AM | Reply

Hey guys! I found that $50B that Sean Duffy wants for the FAA. Too bad it's already been spent...

#7 | Posted by catdog at 2026-11-16 08:18 AM | Reply

Cool, now to Bahrain.

#8 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-11-16 08:52 AM | Reply

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