'60 Minutes' Exposes Shock Scale of Trump's War Humiliation

@#2 ... Ain't 60 Minutes Faux Snooze now? ...



I do not watch 60 Minutes (and have not watched 60 Minutes for a couple decades, but was a big fan back in the 80's).



However reading the CBS News website, I'd say I have yet to see a change in the reporting.



Perhaps the new owners of CBS are moving more towards a subtle changing approach that they hope may go unnoticed?



That said, I will also say that I have yet to see a change in the CBS News website, that is, aside from the new inclusion of the FreePress links at the bottom of the page.



So, at this point, my question becomes, how long before that FreePress link morphs upwards into the main CBS News website?





Time will tell.





