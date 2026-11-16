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Monday, November 16, 2026

Reports of AI-related Child Abuse Material Rises 8,400% in Two Years

Calls for governments to recognise sexual exploitation of children as preventable public health emergency

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 10:32 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/16

Status: user

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Reports of AI-related child sexual abuse material rise 8,400% in two years, data shows

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-- The Guardian (@theguardian.com) 7:16 PM Â· Nov 15, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

No wonder stinky champions SI.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-16 12:15 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

AI being used by those who seek nefarious purposes?

Who would have thought that may occur?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-16 12:35 AM | Reply

#3 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-16 01:47 AM | Reply

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