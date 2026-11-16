Sen. Cassidy Slams RFK Jr for 'series of failures' as Health Secretary

More from the cited article ...



Kennedy's confirmation last year hinged on Cassidy's support, and the Louisiana Republican ultimately backed the nomination after receiving what he called "serious commitments" from the administration. But the "collaborative working relationship" that Cassidy said he was promised has not appeared to pan out. ...



"He was supposed to be doing something positive on ultra-processed foods -- that's what MAHA moms wanted. There's been minimal progress, and now we've lost our measles elimination status, and we have infants dying from measles," Cassidy said.



"So if you're a MAHA mom and you are hoping for something better -- and hundreds of them contacted me during this debate about whether to support the secretary for HHS secretary, that's what they wanted -- they have every right to be disappointed." ...