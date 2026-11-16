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Monday, November 16, 2026

Sen. Cassidy Slams RFK Jr for 'series of failures' as Health Secretary

GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana: "This has been a failure. If I were president, I would choose someone else because there needs to be accountability for higher health care costs, more measles deaths, losing elimination status, and no progress on processed foods."

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 09:31 AM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/16

Status: user

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John Mulaney called Robert F. Kennedy Jr a "dumba**."

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-- The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast.bsky.social) 2:15 PM Â· Nov 15, 2026

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Kennedy's confirmation last year hinged on Cassidy's support, and the Louisiana Republican ultimately backed the nomination after receiving what he called "serious commitments" from the administration.

What a -------.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-15 06:03 PM | Reply

More from the cited article ...

... Cassidy, a medical doctor who's leaving the Senate early next year after losing his reelection bid, has been locked in a bitter disagreement with the HHS secretary for months over his vaccine policy and other stances.

Kennedy's confirmation last year hinged on Cassidy's support, and the Louisiana Republican ultimately backed the nomination after receiving what he called "serious commitments" from the administration. But the "collaborative working relationship" that Cassidy said he was promised has not appeared to pan out. ...

"He was supposed to be doing something positive on ultra-processed foods -- that's what MAHA moms wanted. There's been minimal progress, and now we've lost our measles elimination status, and we have infants dying from measles," Cassidy said.

"So if you're a MAHA mom and you are hoping for something better -- and hundreds of them contacted me during this debate about whether to support the secretary for HHS secretary, that's what they wanted -- they have every right to be disappointed." ...



#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-15 06:12 PM | Reply

Cassidy needs to stfu

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-11-15 06:22 PM | Reply

"there needs to be accountability for higher health care costs"

Does there now, Bill:

Top 5 Contributing Industries, 2025-2026
Pro-Israel $676,337
Other physician specialists $157,515
Physicians $143,569
Retired $118,966
Republican leadership PAC $101,000
www.opensecrets.org

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-15 08:27 PM | Reply

Loserliana is a -------- state

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-16 01:02 AM | Reply

---- off Bill.

You could have prevented all of this. ALL OF IT.

You chose the chaos and no amount of whitewashing your vote will change that.

---- all the way off.

#6 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-16 08:26 AM | Reply

Memo to Dr. Bill: just stay home for the rest of your term as a senator. Your vote allowed a carrion-eating, junkie lawyer to help this country lose its status of being Measles-free. There is no need for you to vote on anything in the US Senate ever again...

#7 | Posted by catdog at 2026-11-16 11:59 AM | Reply

Vaccination is emerging as one of the most promising ways to protect yourself against future cognitive decline.Inoculations for shingles, the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), pneumococcal disease, tetanus, and diphtheria have all been tied to a reduced risk of dementia. The annual flu vaccine is also part of the mix. But a new study suggests that a stronger dose could be even better for dementia risk, compared to a standard flu shot.

www.sciencealert.com

But RFK Jr. says vaccines are bad for you.

#8 | Posted by SomebodyElse at 2026-11-16 12:28 PM | Reply

Everyone knew RFK was not qualified for the job and not only not qualified but also profits off of medical misinformation. Cassidy is as responsible as Trump is for the fool getting the job.

#9 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-11-16 01:14 PM | Reply

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