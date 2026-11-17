FBI says Artex AI open source hacking tool used to breach networks in under three hours'



The FBI is warning that hackers are relying on autonomous AI hacking tools to launch cyberattacks across the U.S. and globally. The campaigns include a widespread hack of customers of American IT company ConnectWise and across South Korea's financial industry.

In its latest flash cybersecurity advisory, the FBI says hackers have targeted several industries in recent months, including financial services, government, tech, defense, phone and internet companies, and law firms, using open source tools like Artex to carry out autonomous-driven cyberattacks.



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