Trump Ignores National Polls, Claims His Approval Rating Among Republicans is 99% (October 29, 2026)

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"We are drawing the BIGGEST CROWDS at Trump Rallies in the history of Midterm Elections, by a factor of five times. There has never been anything like it!" Trump wrote.



"My Approval Rating in the Republican Party is now at 99%. Thank you, such an honor!!! Big Rally in South Carolina for the wonderful Darline Graham, today. She is fantastic. Lindsey [Graham] is watching, and very proud of her!!! President DJT"



Trump repeated the 99% figure during a gaggle on his way to South Carolina to campaign for Darline Graham (R-SC), who took her brother's Senate seat after his shocking death in July.



Trump may have been citing CNN statistics guru Harry Enten, who reported that 99% of MAGA Republicans voted for him in 2024. ...





