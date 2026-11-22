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First, consumers are changing where we shop. Discount grocery chains like Aldi, Lidl, and Food 4 Less are reporting greater and greater market shares, giving traditional supermarkets, like Kroger, a real run for their money.



David Rinaldo, chief operating officer at Aldi, says there used to be a stigma around discount stores. Now, Aldi is on track to open 150 stores this year alone. "I never would have dreamed we'd ever get to the point that it would be that mainstream, that people would come to a limited assortment discount grocer to be where they shop," Rinaldo said. ...



But it's not just where American are buying groceries; it's how they're paying for them that is changing. According to a recent survey by the Urban Institute in Washington, D.C., about 35% of us are using credit cards to buy groceries. But unlike past years, 1 in 4 customers is having trouble paying off that food debt.



"That's a substantial share of families that are needing to turn to credit to purchase their groceries, and then taking on debt in the process of doing so," said Cassandra Martinchek, a senior researcher associate at the Urban Institute. ...